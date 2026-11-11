BSB champion announces series return after tough WorldSBK campaign

Tarran Mackenzie will return to BSB next season with Scars Racing

Tarran Mackenzie, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tarran Mackenzie, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

One-time British Superbike champion Tarran Mackenzie will return to the series in 2027 following a tough spell in the World Superbike Championship.

The Scottish rider won the BSB title in 2021 before moving to the WorldSBK paddock in 2023, competing first in the Supersport class.

In 2024, he stepped up to WorldSBK on Honda machinery, before a mid-season switch to Ducati power in 2025.

Mackenzie scored his best finish of fourth in Australia at the start of this season, but his campaign was curtailed by injury after a crash at Donington.

Tarran Mackenzie, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Tarran Mackenzie, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Mackenzie returns to BSB with BMW

He will now return to BSB in 2027 with the new Scars Racing squad in a line-up featuring ex-grand prix racer Rory Skinner.

“I’ve been given a great opportunity with Dale and Leigh to return to BSB with the Scars Racing BMW team,” he said.

“To get the official support from the factory is a big plus point, and with the new rules we should have a really good season.

“I’ve been working hard since my injury, and I’m ready to go racing now.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“We have a good testing schedule planned with the team, and I’m looking forward to getting out on the BMW and seeing where we’re at.

“2026 was my best year in WSBK but I only managed seven rounds of the series. It was such a shame to have the season cut so short as we were making great progress.

“I’m really excited to come back to BSB for 2027.

“It’s a championship I grew up in and had a lot of success there in the past. I can’t wait to ride the BMW and get started with the Scars Racing team - very exciting times ahead.”

Skinner is BMW’s most recent BSB winner

Rory Skinner, BSB, 2026, Cadwell Park
Rory Skinner, BSB, 2026, Cadwell Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Rory Skinner has enjoyed success on BMW machinery, having won at Knockhill in 2024. He’s BMW’s most recent winner in the series.

“I’m really excited to be part of the Scars Racing BMW team for 2027, the opportunity Dale and Leigh have put together for myself and Tarran is great,” Skinner said.

“To have Tarran as my team-mate, a former British Superbike Champion, he will bring some really good knowledge into the team, which will give me a fantastic chance to learn and push myself harder.

“To have a full Scottish line-up in a Northern Irish team, it’s looking like it’s set to be a force to be reckoned with.

“I can’t wait to start testing the BMW M1000RR and see how things go, but roll on 2027!”

Tags:

BMW
BSB champion announces series return after tough WorldSBK campaign
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

British Superbikes News
Peter Hickman hits a BSB track as Isle of Man TT crash consigned to history
Peter Hickman
British Superbikes Results
2024 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (2)
Rory Skinner, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race two, 16th June, sprint, podium, Iddon, Bridewell
British Superbikes Race Report
British Superbikes: Victorious Vickers, Ducati disaster
Vickers, 2023, Donington Park, Yamaha, win, BSB, Sprint, Showdown, podium Haslam, Mossey
British Superbikes Race Report
British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Emotional win for Irwin
British Superbikes, Round nine, Showdown, Oulton Park, irwin, Jackson, Haslam, sprint race
British Superbikes Race Report
British Superbikes - Cadwell Park: Bridewell halts Irwin’s triple
Cadwell Park, 2023, Race 3, Ducati, Tommy Bridewell,BSB, British Superbikes
British Superbikes Race Report
British Superbikes Donington Park: Perfect start for dominant Ryde
Podium for Sprint Race 2023 at Donington Park, Ryde, Bridewell, Haslam

Latest News

BSB News
BSB champion announces series return after tough WorldSBK campaign
2m ago
Tarran Mackenzie, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
New chapter awaits for former BSB champion as team announces departure
22h ago
Josh Brookes, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
RR News
North West 200 winner Storm Stacey set for 2027 return
05/11/26
Storm Stacey, 2026 North West 200, Superstock. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
BSB News
BSB champion Kyle Ryde makes Honda switch for 2027 as team expands to three bikes
03/11/26
Kyle RYde with 2027 Honda Fireblade. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
BSB News
BSB race winner admits he’s without a ride for 2027 after late team withdrawal
30/10/26
Christian Iddon, 2026 Assen BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.

More News

BSB News
Ryan Vickers “turned a massive corner with myself” in BSB 2026
29/10/26
Ryan Vickers, 2026 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Honda BSB team announces change of manufacturer for 2027 as rider confirmed
27/10/26
Brayden Elliott, 2026 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Rookie BSB star “taking liberties” for first podium at Brands Hatch finale
27/10/26
Joe Talbot, 2026 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Third “the best job” Bradley Ray could do in “tough” 2026 BSB season
27/10/26
Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Honda parts way with veteran BSB star after tough season
26/10/26
Jason O'Halloran, 2026 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.