BSB champion announces series return after tough WorldSBK campaign

One-time British Superbike champion Tarran Mackenzie will return to the series in 2027 following a tough spell in the World Superbike Championship.

The Scottish rider won the BSB title in 2021 before moving to the WorldSBK paddock in 2023, competing first in the Supersport class.

In 2024, he stepped up to WorldSBK on Honda machinery, before a mid-season switch to Ducati power in 2025.

Mackenzie scored his best finish of fourth in Australia at the start of this season, but his campaign was curtailed by injury after a crash at Donington.

Tarran Mackenzie, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Mackenzie returns to BSB with BMW

He will now return to BSB in 2027 with the new Scars Racing squad in a line-up featuring ex-grand prix racer Rory Skinner.

“I’ve been given a great opportunity with Dale and Leigh to return to BSB with the Scars Racing BMW team,” he said.

“To get the official support from the factory is a big plus point, and with the new rules we should have a really good season.

“I’ve been working hard since my injury, and I’m ready to go racing now.

Show Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“We have a good testing schedule planned with the team, and I’m looking forward to getting out on the BMW and seeing where we’re at.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“2026 was my best year in WSBK but I only managed seven rounds of the series. It was such a shame to have the season cut so short as we were making great progress.

“I’m really excited to come back to BSB for 2027.

“It’s a championship I grew up in and had a lot of success there in the past. I can’t wait to ride the BMW and get started with the Scars Racing team - very exciting times ahead.”

Skinner is BMW’s most recent BSB winner

Rory Skinner, BSB, 2026, Cadwell Park © Ian Hopgood Photography

Rory Skinner has enjoyed success on BMW machinery, having won at Knockhill in 2024. He’s BMW’s most recent winner in the series.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really excited to be part of the Scars Racing BMW team for 2027, the opportunity Dale and Leigh have put together for myself and Tarran is great,” Skinner said.

“To have Tarran as my team-mate, a former British Superbike Champion, he will bring some really good knowledge into the team, which will give me a fantastic chance to learn and push myself harder.

“To have a full Scottish line-up in a Northern Irish team, it’s looking like it’s set to be a force to be reckoned with.

“I can’t wait to start testing the BMW M1000RR and see how things go, but roll on 2027!”