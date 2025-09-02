Peter Hickman teases racing comeback plan after Isle of Man TT crash

Peter Hickman provides update and says 'news soon...'

Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman

Peter Hickman has teased his return to racing.

Hickman has been sidelined since a big crash at the Isle of Man TT left him with multiple injuries.

He has tentatively been back on a motorcycle, notably at the recent Cadwell Park test with the British Superbike Championship.

Although there are no dates confirmed for his return, Hickman has provided an update.

“On holiday but still working hard in the gym each day,” he said alongside a selfie which displayed a large scar over his shoulder.

“News coming soon, all being well.

“Doing everything I can to be back asap. Thanks to all my sponsors and supporters, you’re all mega! News soon.”

His lengthy list of injuries after crashing at the TT included a left leg fractures, a vertebra fracture, right ankle fractures, and hand fractures.

Hickman then needed to go under the knife again to correct a nerve issue.

Four BSB rounds are remaining this season for Hickman to target, beginning with Donington Park this weekend.

Assen is later in September, before Oulton Park and Brands Hatch.

Hickman hasn’t competed in BSB since Round 2 at Donington Park, before the TT.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

