‘Top Ducati’ in British Superbikes vows to take the fight to Yamaha

Leon Haslam plots a big result at Donington Park

BSB

Leon Haslam plans to take the fight to the dominant Yamahas at the next British Superbike Championship round.

Donington Park hosts BSB racing this weekend, with Brad Ray and Kyle Ryde battling in title contention, each with different Yamaha teams.

But the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing team are up to third in the standings after Cadwell Park, where Haslam was the top Ducati rider.

At his home circuit, Donington Park, he wants to close the gap to Ray and Ryde.

Haslam said: “Cadwell Park for me was kind of bittersweet really. Obviously, we started the test P1 and in the 25s and I did quite a good run in the 25s even up to lap 10 in practice.

“We started 15th after problems and a crash in qualifying, so what I thought was going to be challenging for wins and definite podiums, turned into a very tough weekend.

“We ran off in race one and we still managed to work our way back to eighth even though we lost six seconds mid race and in the second race we got a bit of a better grid place and ended up with a fourth.

“Again, felt like I had the podium pace but it just took a little bit too long to get through some of the riders. In the last race we did have a few issues and got a seventh, and it was frustrating.

“We were the top Ducati, which is always nice and we moved from fifth to third in the championship and extended that gap and even actually closed down on Brad, so looking at it as a whole it wasn’t bad, but my expectations for results was a little bit higher.

“We can learn from Cadwell, the team worked fantastically. Obviously Donington, we had a few issues there at the beginning of the year, but fundamentally the bike was working really, really well and I’m looking forward now to these last few rounds into Assen, Oulton Park and Brands Hatch as they’re all circuits that I really enjoy and the Ducati can be very strong at.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

