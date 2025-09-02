Danny Kent BSB future in question after Mar-Train Yamaha announcement

The Mar-Train Yamaha team will leave racing at the end of the 2025 season, it has been announced.

Mar-Train’s announcement has been made in advance of this weekend’s (5–7 September) eighth round of the 2025 BSB season at Donington Park, with team owner Tim Martin calling it “not an easy decision”.

“Announcing the end of our journey has not been an easy decision, but it feels like the right time for Sonya and me to step away after an incredible ride,” said Martin.

“From our first title in Ireland to winning on the British stage and taking on the roads with Yamaha, this has been a story filled with unforgettable moments, proud achievements, and friendships that will last a lifetime.

“None of it would have been possible without the dedication of our riders, the hard work of our crew, and above all, the unwavering support of our partners and sponsors, who stood shoulder to shoulder with us at every step.

“Their belief in our vision helped us achieve things we could only have dreamed of when we started out.

“As we prepare for the remainder of the season, our focus is on finishing on a high and celebrating what we’ve built together.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey, especially to McAMS for their unwavering support over the past two years- you’ve made it truly special.”

Co-owner Sonya Martin added: “Closing this chapter hasn’t been an easy choice, but it feels like the right moment to step away after such a remarkable journey.

“From lifting our first title in Ireland to making our mark on the British stage, the path has been filled with milestones we’re proud of, memories we’ll never forget, and friendships that will always mean so much.

“What we achieved was only possible because of the talent and commitment of our riders, the tireless effort of the team behind the scenes, and the backing of our partners and sponsors, whose faith in us turned ambition into reality.

“To everyone who has walked this road with us - thank you. You’ve made this adventure something truly special.”

Mar-Train has been a fixture in the British Superbike Championship since 2023 after making its return to the BSB paddock in 2022, after having been a title-winning British Supersport team in the past.

Mar-Train won the 2022 Supersport title with Jack Kennedy and moved up to Superbike with him in 2023, taking a best race result of fourth and finishing 10th in the final standings.

Kennedy was replaced by the aforementioned Kent for the 2024 season, from when the team began racing under the McAMS Yamaha name, the former Moto3 World Champion taking his and the team’s first BSB win at the 2024 finale at Brands Hatch.

Staying with Mar-Train for 2025, Kent’s season started in difficulty, with no podiums in the first four rounds. He took his first podium of the year at Brands Hatch, then won twice at Thruxton.

Kent will now be looking for a new ride for the 2026 season as a result of Mar-Train’s announcement.