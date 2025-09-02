Andrew Irwin would “love to win a race again” at Donington BSB

Donington Park is Andrew Irwin’s most successful circuit in BSB.

Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Buoyed by a strong weekend at Cadwell Park that saw him on the podium twice, Andrew Irwin is dreaming of a return to the BSB top step at Donington.

The eighth round of the 2025 championship sees BSB return to the midlands circuit that has seen Irwin take victory on two occasions in the past, both coming in 2020.

Having taken his first two podiums of the season at Cadwell Park two weeks ago, The Honda Racing UK rider is now hopeful of building on that momentum at Donington.

“Donington is obviously a track I’ve been fast at in the past, I’ve won [two] races there and the last time I won there was in 2020, so it’s been five years and I’d love to win a race again,” said Irwin.

“I think we need to just keep staying realistic and keep working hard between the races, the team will keep working hard, so between the rounds and try to be as ready as we can be.”

Reflecting on Cadwell Park’s success, Irwin said: “Cadwell is definitely the best weekend I’ve had in more recent years and it was really nice to be back and have a competitive weekend.

“Obviously, the team did a good job to make me feel more at home with the bike and I made a step with myself and probably in the last five or six weeks we’ve been consistent and building.”

Irwin is trying to keep his feet on the ground, though, and so maintaining the top-six expectations he has held throughout the season despite the loftier dreams of victory.

“The three podiums at Cadwell were really nice, we look forward to Donington Park now.

“I’m not getting ahead of myself, I go there with the same expectations, which I do for each and every round which is to be as close to the top-six as possible and be inside it.”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

