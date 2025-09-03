Leon Haslam after Donington BSB redemption after “bittersweet” Cadwell Park

A “very tough” BSB weekend for Leon Haslam at Cadwell Park is followed up by a home race for the Moto Rapido Ducati rider at Donington.

Haslam went into the Cadwell Park BSB weekend optimistic having shown competitive speed in practice and in the test beforehand.

But a crash in qualifying meant he started back on row five for Race 1, something which conditioned all three races for him at what is a difficult circuit to overtake.

“Cadwell Park for me was kind of bittersweet really,” said Haslam.

“Obviously, we started the test P1 and in the 1:25s and I did quite a good run in the 25s even up to lap 10 in practice.

“We started 15th after problems and a crash in qualifying, so what I thought was going to be challenging for wins and definite podiums turned into a very tough weekend.

“We ran off in race one and we still managed to work our way back to eighth even though we lost six seconds mid-race and in the second race we got a bit of a better grid place and ended up with a fourth.

“Again, I felt like I had the podium pace but it just took a little bit too long to get through some of the riders. In the last race we did have a few issues and got a seventh, and it was frustrating.

“We were the top Ducati, which is always nice and we moved from fifth to third in the championship and extended that gap and even actually closed down on Brad [Bradley Ray], so looking at it as a whole it wasn’t bad, but my expectations for results was a little bit higher.”

In general, it was a learning weekend for Haslam at Cadwell Park but one that hasn’t dampened his optimism for the Donington round or for the remainder of the season which features tracks he feels suit the Panigale V4 R.

“We can learn from Cadwell, the team worked fantastically.

“Donington, we had a few issues there at the beginning of the year, but fundamentally the bike was working really, really well and I’m looking forward now to these last few rounds into Assen, Oulton Park and Brands Hatch as they’re all circuits that I really enjoy and the Ducati can be very strong at.”