Aussie rider enters BSB paddock for Donington Park debut

An Australian rider will enter the British Superbike Championship paddock this weekend.

Cameron Swain will join Powerslide in the British Supersport Championship to debut at Donington Park.

Swain has built an impressive reputation racing in Australia and in the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup.

Swain said: “I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity this weekend.

“BSB is the paddock where you want to be to progress your career and I feel with the Powerslide GSXR 750 we have the package to do that.

“I would like to thank my Dad, sponsors and all the supporters back home for helping me get this far.”

Team manager Dave Tyson said: “Cameron is someone I have been watching for some time now and thought that should an opportunity arise and we could put a package together, then we would have a look.

“The GSXR 750 runs perfect alongside our other Suzukis and after a positive test feel that we can go to Donington Park and have a great round.”

Team Owner Brad Clarke said: “This is a great opportunity for Cameron and also Powerslide to enter Supersport.

“This is the only major class Powerslide have not ran in so I am excited to see what cam can do. Dave has been instrumental with the 8r this season, so I have no doubt he can do a great job with the 750."

Powerslide also have Asher Durham and Taylor Moreton in the National Sportbike Championship.