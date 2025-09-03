INCompetition Aprilia Racing return to BSB paddock with a familiar face

INCompetition Aprilia Racing join Superstock class

BSB
BSB

The INCompetition Aprilia Racing team will make a welcome return this weekend.

The team will join the British Superbike Championship round at Donington Park with a new rider.

Brad Perie will race in the National Superstock Championship representing the team.

He will be equipped with a Aprilia RSV-4.

Perie was the runner-up in the Supersport class in 2022 but is hoping to return with a bang.

It has been confirmed that INCompetition Aprilia Racing team will run Perie for the remaining rounds of the season.

Perie said: “I’m really excited to be able to take on a new challenge with the INCompetition Aprilia team for the final three rounds of the National Superstock 1000 Championship.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to work with Ian and Myra and the entire team. I’m looking forward to an enjoyable end to the season with my sights set on 2026.

“I’ve had a couple of runs out on the Aprilia and it’s got so much potential; I can’t wait to get going as it’s a mega bike to ride.

“It gave me chance to brush off the cobwebs and get some laps under my belt ready for the weekend.”

Ian Newton, who has been absent from the paddock after undergoing knee surgery in May, said: “I’m fully fit now and ready to make a return to the paddock. It’s been a busy few months getting everything sorted out and we knew Brad had lost his ride and he was the perfect option to put him out on the Aprilia.

“He’s young and extremely talented; we have no expectations and will be using the final three rounds as a testing programme with a plan to return for the full season.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

