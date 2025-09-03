Brad Ray and Kyle Ryde throw down the gauntlet as BSB title fight gets serious

The British Superbike Championship title battle will step up a notch this weekend.

There are four rounds remaining in 2025, beginning with Donington Park.

Yamaha riders Kyle Ryde and Brad Ray are competing for the top prize.

Ray conceded the lead to Ryde last time out at Cadwell Park. Ryde takes a two-point advantage to Donington, even despite Ray winning his 11th race of the season at Cadwell Park.

Ray said: “I’m looking forward to heading to Donington Park this weekend. It’s a different layout for the weekend with four sprint races, three sprint races on the Sunday so it’s going to be a super busy weekend but I’m looking forward to getting back to Donington.

“We had some good success there towards the start of the season, so we’ll try and get back to a good place.

“We’ve been fast at every track we’ve been to with new lap records and pole positions. Just a couple of DNFs have hindered me points wise at a couple of tricky races, but we’re fast and we’re in a good place with the team.

“The team and I head into the weekend determined to get our championship back on track.

“The last few rounds have been challenging, and while there have been some strong results along the way, I know we haven’t been showing our true potential. That said, we’re feeling confident.

“Taking the triple victory at Donington earlier in the season was a huge highlight, and I’m eager to replicate that form this weekend.

“The team has regrouped, refocused, and we’re ready to come out swinging. We have everything we need to deliver strong results at the front.”

Ryde, who has overcome a 52-point deficit, said: “I’m very much looking forward to Donington Park because I’ve obviously caught back up, the deficit that Brad had.

“It was really unexpected to be in front, so it’s just a bonus. But I have just been doing my job and trying my best, when it’s not been a race winning opportunity, I’m just trying to get as many points as possible, as you would have seen in the sprint race at Cadwell and it was just a bonus getting second rather than third.

“The plan I’ve got is obviously doing okay at the minute, I’m riding really good, I feel good on the bike and we’re working really good as a team and I’ve got a lot of confidence whatever the weather.

“Four sprint races isn’t going to be easy, but Cadwell Park is never easy either, and we managed to do a good job on the Monday.

“I am looking forward to Donington and I’m looking forward to seeing how many people turn up, I’m already going to buy so many tickets before it’s even started, so thanks to everyone that has already committed to come and watch and support me - I’ll being trying my best!”