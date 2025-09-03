Danny Kent starts Mar-Train’s final chapter: “Donington always a strong track for me”

Danny Kent begins the final chapter of Mar-Train’s British Superbike adventure at Donington Park this weekend.

The squad, currently competing under the McAMS Yamaha banner, announced earlier this week that it will step back from racing at the end of the season, leaving Kent’s long-term future uncertain.

But for now, the 2015 Moto3 world champion is focused on adding to his victories and podiums in the last event before the BSB Showdown.

Kent currently sits fourth in the standings, building on last year’s breakthrough win at Brands Hatch with two more victories at Thruxton and several podium finishes.

“I’m excited to return to the familiar circuit of Donington Park,” said Kent, who left Cadwell Park with a best of ninth.

“As expected, Cadwell brought its challenges, but our speed was clear to see, and that gives the whole team confidence moving forward.

“Donington has always been a strong track for me, with several podium finishes in the past, and we’re eager to build on that history and deliver the same level of performance this weekend.”

Despite their looming exit, team owner Tim Martin insists morale remains high.

“The change to a four-race format makes it a demanding round, but it also gives us more chances to show what we can do,” Martin said.

“Danny has been in fantastic form, and with the progress we’ve made together this season, we know we’ve got the pace to challenge at the sharp end.

“Donington has always been a circuit where we’ve gone well, and with podiums here last year, there’s every reason to believe we can repeat that success and hopefully go one better.

“The atmosphere in the garage is positive, everyone is working flat out, and the aim is clear: to bring home more strong results and keep building momentum into the final stages of the championship.”