Tommy Bridewell not “confident” of repeating Cadwell Park BSB win at Donington

Tommy Bridewell is still not “confident” of being able to win in BSB despite his victory at Cadwell Park.

Tommy Bridewell, 2025 Donington BSB (1), grid. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Tommy Bridewell, 2025 Donington BSB (1), grid. Credit: Honda Racing UK.

Honda Racing UK’s Tommy Bridewell has admitted he’s not sure of his potential to back up the victory he had at Cadwell Park at this weekend’s (5–7 September) Donington BSB.

Bridewell took victory in Race 2 at Cadwell Park two weeks ago ahead of Kyle Ryde and Andrew Irwin after Bradley Ray crashed out in the opening stages.

But the Devizes rider has suggested the pace he had at Cadwell needs to be repeated over more rounds before he can be sure of his competitiveness before the start of a BSB race weekend.

“While it was amazing to get the win and have a stronger weekend last time at Cadwell Park, we haven’t yet got to the point where we can be confident that we are as strong as that at every round,” said Bridewell.

“We’re probably more optimistic, but, until we roll out, we’re not sure where we will be.

“Donington is a bit like Cadwell in that the rider plays a big part in performance, but you also need the bike to be operating strongly in every area because there’s hard braking and acceleration as well as fast, flowing sections.”

Bridewell also noted the difficulty added to the weekend by the addition of a fourth race, Donington running four sprint-length races for round eight to make up for the race lost at the opening round at Oulton Park.

“The weekend schedule is tough running three races on Sunday, because the build-up and the approach is what takes it out of you as much as the race itself,” he said.

“It will be hard, but it’s not looking like it will be too hot and that’s good because mentally and physically you need to be on the ball.

“I expect to be fighting for the podium and it’s not too late to finish the season strong.

“After this weekend the Showdown changes things a bit, but the strong riders who have a consistently strong bike are always going to be in the best place.”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

