Kyle Ryde content with BSB title defence “plan”: “I’m riding really good”

Kyle Ryde says his “plan” for his BSB title defence “is obviously doing okay” ahead of round eight.

Kyle Ryde, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Kyle Ryde’s “plan” for the 2025 BSB season “is obviously doing okay”, the reigning champion thinks, as he heads into a race with the championship lead for the first time this year.

Ryde has finished every BSB race so far in 2025 and has finished outside the top-five on only two occasions.

This consistency has paid off for the Nottingham rider in recent rounds as crashes for Bradley Ray have tightened the championship up despite the Raceways Yamaha rider dominating the opening portion of the season.

After taking three podiums, including a Race 3 win, at Cadwell Park two weeks ago, Ryde enters his second home race of the season this weekend (5–7 September) at Donington with a two-point lead in the standings.

“I’m very much looking forward to Donington Park because I’ve obviously caught back up the deficit that Brad [Bradley Ray] had,” Ryde said.

“It was really unexpected to be in front, so it’s just a bonus.

“But I have just been doing my job and trying my best, when it’s not been a race winning opportunity, I’m just trying to get as many points as possible, as you would have seen in the sprint race at Cadwell and it was just a bonus getting second rather than third.

“The plan I’ve got is obviously doing okay at the minute, I’m riding really good, I feel good on the bike and we’re working really good as a team and I’ve got a lot of confidence whatever the weather.”

Round eight will be unique on this year’s BSB calendar as it will feature four sprint-length races with the fourth race being added to substitute the race lost at Oulton Park on the opening weekend of the season.

Ryde compared the challenge presented by the format change for the Donington weekend to that presented by Cadwell Park.

“Four sprint races isn’t going to be easy, but Cadwell Park is never easy either, and we managed to do a good job on the Monday,” Ryde said.

“I am looking forward to Donington and I’m looking forward to seeing how many people turn up.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

