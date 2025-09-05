2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Practice Results

The different format for British Superbikes to allow for the extra race over round eight saw a range of strategies in play, with Scott Redding putting in a consistent performance to finish Friday on top of the timesheets ahead of qualifying for all tomorrow at Donington Park.

The returning rider spent the first session doing a long sequence of lap to re-acquaint himself with the track, with the joint most laps under his belt by the end of FP2, as well as the top time on the Hager PBM Ducati, with the 1m 27.454s lap one of many around the same benchmark for the former champion.

Holding around half a second advantage for much of the second session, it was Danny Kent who came closest to matching the time, just 0.102s slower on his McAMS Yamaha.

Kyle Ryde left it late to pop up into third for a strong finish to the day at his home track, after topping the first session for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Andrew Irwin was the top Honda as built on the momentum he has had over the last few rounds for Honda Racing UK, with Christian Iddon preferring the change in format - the best of the Kawasaki riders in fifth for AJN Steelstock.

Leon Haslam was within half a second of the top time in seventh for Moto Rapido Ducati, ahead of Max Cook in eighth, who had a lonely time solo on track on the second AJN Steelstock bike.

Tommy Bridewell was disappointed to only be ninth quickest after having made what felt like steps forward at Cadwell Park last time out.

Josh Brookes had been second in the morning but did not improve as drastically as his rivals, completing the top ten for DAO Racing.

2025 British Superbikes Round 8 - Donington Park - FP2 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 1m 27.454s 2 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.102s 3 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.186s 4 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.382s 5 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.428s 6 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.441s 7 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.475s 8 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.516s 9 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.629s 10 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +0.653s 11 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.903s 12 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.084s 13 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +1.250s 14 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.281s 15 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +1.311s 16 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.390s 17 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +1.392s 18 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.402s 19 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +1.739s 20 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +2.108s 21 Joe Talbot GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +2.187s 22 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +2.527s 23 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.671s 24 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +3.126s 25 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +3.349s

Rory Skinner was an early session leader on his way to eleventh for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

It was another tough session for Bradley Ray, having missed all of the first session the Raceways team were on the back foot, still working hard at set up for the #28, which left him twelfth.

Scott Swann was the top rookie in 13th, ahead of John McPhee in 18th.

Fraser Rogers was 14th quickest ahead of Storm Stacey - back on track after he too missed much of FP1 in 15th. Davey Todd was a much improved 16th, while Glenn Irwin equalled the most laps as he got to grips with a Yamaha at Donington, staying on the same set of tyres over both sessions to give the maximum choice for qualifying on Saturday.

The session saw a brief red flag to clear debris from turn ten after a bike left gravel on track at the Foggy Esses.

There were no falls, but Luke Hedger did stop on track by the exit to pit lane with a technical issue, he was quickly wheeled back to the pits.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

Lap record: Glenn Irwin (Ducati, 2024) 1m 27.345s

Donington Park in 2025:

Round 2:



Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 1: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Brookes)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 3: 1 Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Skinner)

Donington Park in 2024:

Round 3:

Qualifying: 1 Rogers (2 Bridewell, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Haslam)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Haslam, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3: 1 O’Halloran (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Brookes)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 G Irwin)

Race 2 (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Vickers)

The different layout of the race weekend saw riders ready to do race runs and work on pace in FP1, with Ryde ahead after shadowing Brookes to perfect his lap, with the Australian second and long term leader Redding third.

There was less joy for both Stacey and Ray. The Bathams team suspected a gearbox issue had limited them to two out laps, while Raceways completed an engine change after Ray went out and came straight back in, with no time set.



Joe Talbot (21st) got to make his British Superbikes debut at Donington, sitting in for Lee Jackson at DAO Racing. The current British Supersport rider will also be continuing in that championship at the round, looking to build on the win he picked up at Cadwell Park.

There is also a return for Peter Hickman, now recovered enough form his TT injuries to be back on track for LEW 8TEN Racing, in 25th after a few bike issues in the second session.

2025 British Superbikes Round 8 - Donington Park - FP1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) 1m 27.143s 2 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +0.211s 3 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.248s 4 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.318s 5 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.528s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.538s 7 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.601s 8 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.625s 9 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.640s 10 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.832s 11 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.001s 12 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +1.031s 13 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +1.328s 14 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.523s 15 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.812s 16 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.981s 17 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +2.018s 18 Joe Talbot GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +2.224s 19 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +2.422s 20 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.725s 21 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +2.961s 22 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +3.087s 23 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +3.220s 24 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) No Time 25 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) No Time



