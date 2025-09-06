2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Qualifying Results

British Superbikes qualifying for round eight at Donington Park saw a change of format for the session ahead of a four race weekend, with all 25 bikes out simultaneously - with Scott Redding on fire after getting frustrated in traffic, powering to pole position

The twenty minute session saw an equal chance for all to take pole, with Redding leading the way on Friday, after putting in plenty of laps to get back up to speed at Donington.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider had been shuffled back to second by Kyle Ryde and was looking to improve on his second run when he came across a returning to track Josh Brookes, who moved tp accommodate Christian Iddon, only to be in the way of the former WSBK rider.

That lit a fire under the #4 who went again, setting a huge new record best of 1m 26.781s, claiming pole position from a qualifying session for the first time this season.

Ryde, who topped the short FP3 which preceded the session, had struggled on new tyres so get comfortable on used rubber to start the session, again following Brookes as he had on Friday to perfect his lap. The championship leader finished just 0.292s slower than the Ducati for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The final front row spot went to Rory Skinner, who only used one set of tyres on Friday, leaving him plenty of tyre for qualifying.

That tactic paid off, with the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider setting the third best time on his second set of tyres when he returned to track for his second run.

No other rider was within half a second of Redding. Danny Kent improved to fourth for McAMS Yamaha late on. The former Moto3 champion is joined on row two by Andrew Irwin, who continued his upward trajectory after a successful Cadwell Park with fifth on the gird - the top Honda qualifier.

Leon Haslam was sixth quickest for Moto Rapido Ducati, ahead of Bradley Ray who did his best to recover his weekend with seventh.

The opening day had been one to forget for Bradley Ray. After losing the title lead at the last round at Cadwell Park, the issues continued, with an engine change seeing him miss the whole of FP1, leaving the Raceways rider on the back foot.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn Irwin saved a second set of tyres to help him learn his Nitrous Competitions Yamaha, finishing the session eighth and in the pits.

Charlie Nesbitt was the top MasterMac Honda in ninth and only a thousandth slower than Irwin, with Max Cook just the best of the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki riders in tenth, one place ahead of teammate Christian Iddon.

2025 British Superbikes Round 8 - Donington Park- Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 1m 26.761s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.292s 3 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.451s 4 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.529s 5 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.640s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.707s 7 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.734s 8 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.766s 9 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.767s 10 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.814s 11 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.907s 12 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.999s 13 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +1.110s 14 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.209s 15 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +1.350s 16 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.515s 17 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +1.894s 18 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.969s 19 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +2.179s 20 Joe Talbot GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +2.486s 21 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +2.648s 22 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +2.810s 23 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +3.151s 24 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +3.199s 25 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) No Time

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

Lap Record: Glenn Irwin (Ducati, 2024) 1m 27.345s

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Qualfying Lap Record :Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m26. 907s.

Donington Park in 2025:

Round 2:



Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 1: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Brookes)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 3: 1 Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Skinner)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Donington Park in 2024:

Round 3:

Qualifying: 1 Rogers (2 Bridewell, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Haslam)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Haslam, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3: 1 O’Halloran (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Round 10 (Showdown):

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Brookes)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 G Irwin)

Race 2 (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Vickers)

Tommy Bridewell found that a good setting at Cadwell had not translated to Donington, a very different track, woking hard to find a setting the Honda Racing UK rider was resigned to struggling at the track, with work ot do all over again in twelfth.

Scott Swann wad the top rookie in the session in 13th . Rival John McPhee had no time set after only completing an out lap after an engine issue ended his session early.

Brookes finished the session down in 14th.

Joe Talbot lost his BSB ride on the eve of the season starting, having originally been in the three man team that OMG were due to run with Ryde and Ray. Talbot made his British Superbikes debut at Donington, sitting in for Lee Jackson at DAO Racing. The current British Supersport rider will also be continuing in that championship at the round, looking to build on the win he picked up at Cadwell Park. Qualifying saw him 20th.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Hickman will be just ahead on the grid in 19th, made his first appearance since the Isle of Man TT left him injured, back on track for LEW 8TEN Racing, and just one position behind teammate Davey Todd.

