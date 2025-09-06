2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the eighth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, returning to Donington Park, which saw Scott Redding fired up for pole position.

Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Donington Park, pole position
British Superbikes qualifying for round eight at Donington Park saw a change of format for the session ahead of a four race weekend, with all 25 bikes out simultaneously -  with Scott Redding on fire after getting frustrated in traffic, powering to pole position

The twenty minute session saw an equal chance for all to take pole, with Redding leading the way on Friday, after putting in plenty of laps to get back up to speed at Donington.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider had been shuffled back to second by Kyle Ryde and was looking to improve on his second run when he came across a returning to track Josh Brookes, who moved tp accommodate Christian Iddon, only to be in the way of the former WSBK rider.

That lit a fire under the #4 who went again, setting a huge new record best of 1m 26.781s, claiming pole position from a qualifying session for the first time this season.

Ryde, who topped the short FP3 which preceded the session, had struggled on new tyres so get comfortable on used rubber to start the session, again following Brookes as he had on Friday to perfect his lap. The championship leader finished just 0.292s slower than the Ducati for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

The final front row spot went to Rory Skinner, who only used one set of tyres on Friday, leaving him plenty of tyre for qualifying.

That tactic paid off, with the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider setting the third best time on his second set of tyres when he returned to track for his second run.

No other rider was within half a second of Redding. Danny Kent improved to fourth for McAMS Yamaha late on. The former Moto3 champion is joined on row two by Andrew Irwin, who continued his upward trajectory after a successful Cadwell Park with fifth on the gird - the top Honda qualifier.

Leon Haslam was sixth quickest for Moto Rapido Ducati, ahead of Bradley Ray who did his best to recover his weekend with seventh.

The opening day had been one to forget for Bradley Ray. After losing the title lead at the last round at Cadwell Park, the issues continued, with an engine change seeing him miss the whole of FP1, leaving the Raceways rider on the back foot.

Glenn Irwin saved a second set of tyres to help him learn his Nitrous Competitions Yamaha, finishing the session eighth and in the pits.

Charlie Nesbitt was the top MasterMac Honda in ninth and only a thousandth slower than Irwin, with Max Cook just the best of the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki riders in tenth, one place ahead of teammate Christian Iddon.

2025 British Superbikes Round 8 - Donington Park- Qualifying
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m 26.761s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.292s
3Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.451s
4Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.529s
5Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.640s
6Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.707s
7Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.734s
8Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.766s
9Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.767s
10Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.814s
11Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.907s
12Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.999s
13Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+1.110s
14Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.209s
15Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.350s
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.515s
17Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.894s
18Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.969s
19Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.179s
20Joe TalbotGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+2.486s
21Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+2.648s
22Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+2.810s
23Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+3.151s
24Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+3.199s
25John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)No Time

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

Lap Record: Glenn Irwin (Ducati, 2024) 1m 27.345s

Qualfying Lap Record :Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m26. 907s.

Donington Park in 2025:

Round 2:


Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 1: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Brookes)
Race 2(Sprint): 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)
Race 3: 1 Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Skinner)

Donington Park in 2024:

Round 3:

Qualifying: 1 Rogers (2 Bridewell, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Haslam)
Race 2(Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Haslam, 3 Bridewell)
Race 3: 1 O’Halloran (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Brookes)
Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 G Irwin)
Race 2 (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)
Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Vickers)

Tommy Bridewell found that a good setting at Cadwell had not translated to Donington, a very different track, woking hard to find a setting the Honda Racing UK rider was resigned to struggling at the track, with work ot do all over again in twelfth.

Scott Swann wad the top rookie in the session in 13th . Rival John McPhee had no time set after only completing an out lap after an engine issue ended his session early.

Brookes finished the session down in 14th.

Joe Talbot lost his BSB ride on the eve of the season starting, having originally been in the three man team that OMG were due to run with Ryde and Ray. Talbot made his British Superbikes debut at Donington, sitting in for Lee Jackson at DAO Racing. The current British Supersport rider will also be continuing in that championship at the round, looking to build on the win he picked up at Cadwell Park. Qualifying saw him 20th.

Peter Hickman will be just ahead on the grid in 19th, made his first appearance since the Isle of Man TT left him injured, back on track for LEW 8TEN Racing, and just one position behind teammate Davey Todd.
 

