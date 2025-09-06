2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (1)

Scott Redding came out on top in qualifying with a record lap to sit on pole for the first of four races over the British Superbike weekend, and that pace held true, dominating from the front of the first 12 lap race of Donington Park, for his second win of the season.

The Hager PBM rider never looked troubled at the track where he took his first world championship win back in the 125cc class in 2008, with countless laps in BSB and WSBK at the track under his belt, the confidence shone through.

Although admitting he has struggled to find his rhythm, Redding excelled and never looked troubled, leading as the race was ended a lap early as John McPhee had coolant on the rear, starting as smoke, before the unaware Scottish rider was flung from his MasterMac Honda, stretchered away.

Championship leader after Cadwell Park saw a swing in the lead, Kyle Ryde started second. When Redding was unsure Ryde could be seen closing for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha, but with vital championship points on the line, while getting towed forward by chasing the Ducati, the gap had grown to just over a second when the race was called.

Rory Skinner had completed the front row and was all action as he struggle to keep Danny Kent at bay, with a podium attempt coming from the McAMS bike on virtually every lap through the Old Hairpin.

Every time Kent passed his line left enough space to allow the Cheshire Moulding Ducati back under with their battle still raging at the red flag, with Skinner ahead for the final podium spot.

Their battle inevitably brought the bikes behind nearer, at one point in a group of four with Andrew Irwin and Bradley Ray.

The Honda Racing UK rider remained close behind the duo, ready to pick up the pieces, finishing fifth as the race didn’t go the distance.

Glenn Irwin made up ground in the race from eighth on the grid and had the gap to the group in front down to a second as he continues to learn his Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Tommy Bridewell was also heading in the right direction, from twelfth the former champion made the most of his work to get comfortable with his Honda Racing UK bike yet again, finishing seventh.

Leon Haslam was the last rider to take advantage of the opportunity to pass the ailing Ray, up to eighth on the Moto Rapido Ducati on lap ten.

Ray, who dominated on the last visit to Donington earlier in the season, had endured a tough start to the weekend, with an engine issue keeping him out of FP1. Down on track time the Raceways Yamaha rider qualified seventh.

Up to fifth in the early laps after a good start, the #28 was heading in the wrong direction rapidly, with the red flag stopping his fall back through the pack at ninth.

Christian Iddon had closed right in, but was denied the opportunity to pass, leaving him the top Kawasaki in tenth, just ahead of fellow AJN Steelstock rider Max Cook.

2025 British Superbikes Round 8 - Donington Park - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 14m 39.936s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +1.022s 3 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +4.388s 4 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +4.727s 5 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +5.052s 6 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +6.070s 7 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +6.321s 8 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +7.007s 9 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +7.405s 10 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +7.700s 11 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +8.023s 12 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +10.432s 13 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +14.495s 14 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +14.981s 15 Joe Talbot GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +23.305s 16 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +25.065s 17 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +26.445s 18 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +26.482s 19 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +26.834s 20 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +29.972s 21 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +30.847s 22 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 23 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) DNF 24 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NLD TAG Honda (Honda) DNF 25 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF

Josh Brookes moved up to twelfth by the end of the race for DAO Racing, with Storm Stacey avoiding any further bike issues with his Bathams AJN Racing BMW in 13th.

Scott Swann was the top rookie - McPhee had been close on track before his bike issue and fall, in 14th.

After losing his expected seat at OMG which would have seen him line up alongside Ray and Ryde, Joe Talbot took part in his first British Superbikes race at Donington, sitting in for Lee Jackson at DAO Racing. The current British Supersport rider is also competing in that championship at the round, looking to build on the win he picked up at Cadwell Park, collecting a point at the first attempt at BSB, in 15th.



Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

New Lap Record: Scott Redding (Ducati, 2025 QP) 1m 26.781s

Donington Park in 2025:

Round 2:



Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 1: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Brookes)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 3: 1 Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Skinner)

Donington Park in 2024:

Round 3:

Qualifying: 1 Rogers (2 Bridewell, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Haslam)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Haslam, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3: 1 O’Halloran (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Brookes)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 G Irwin)

Race 2 (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Vickers)

Fraser Rogers worked his way back to 18th for TAG Honda after a double long lap penalty for a jump start dropped him to last in the race.

Donington sees a British Superbikes return for Peter Hickman (20th), now recovered enough from his TT injuries to be back on track for LEW 8TEN Racing.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Talbot is the only replacement rider for the return to Donington Park.

John McPhee started last after his own engine woes saw him without a lap in qualifying, before further issues brought the race to a halt.

Charlie Nesbitt fell out of contention on lap five at the Melbourne Loop. Billy McConnell ran on through the gravel all the way to the fence at Redgate on lap seven, while Jaimie van Sikkelerus retired.



Championship Standings

A podium finish sees Ryde extend his lead, now at eleven points over Ray as he moved his total to 300.

Haslam remains third overall 100 points away from Ryde’a total, on 200. It is close behind with Skinner’s podium taking him level on points with Kent, both on 194 to complete the top five.

Redding’s maximum points haul takes him to 125 points, eleventh overall.

McPhee’s DNF sees him remain on 38, with fellow rookie Swann now on 36 points.