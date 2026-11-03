BSB champion Kyle Ryde makes Honda switch for 2027 as team expands to three bikes

Kyle Ryde has signed for the Honda Racing UK team for 2027 as the squad expands to three bikes.

Ryde will join Honda as a three-time BSB champion and the reigning champion, of course, having just recently wrapped up the 2026 title at Brands Hatch.

Ryde had won all three of his titles with the Nitrous Competitions team, which was previous OMG Racing. His first two titles came aboard Yamaha machinery, while this year’s was won with Ducati.

Honda’s CBR1000RR-R Fireblade will therefore be Ryde’s third bike in three seasons, but it’s a move the Nottingham rider is looking forward to.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch, showdown, championship winner © Ian Hopgood Photography

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“I’m massively looking forward to riding for Honda, it's another challenge in my career and I'm excited to ride another new bike,” said Ryde.

“Working with a factory team is something I've not done before, and having a hand in the year one racing development of a bike is going to be another new area for me to work in.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge and will hopefully be able to carry on delivering what I've been doing for the last couple of seasons on different bikes for other teams.”

Although Honda hasn’t won the BSB title since 2013, Ryan Vickers’ five wins in 2026 proved the bike is capable of strong performances.

“I think Ryan [Vickers] had a brilliant end to the 2026 season,” Ryde said.

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Kyle Ryde, Ryan Vickers and Bradley Ray, Race 1 at Donington Park Showdown © Ian Hopgood Photography

“Towards the end I think he matched me on points and it’s clear the team worked well to help Ryan unlock the potential in the bike.

“It was a difficult bike to race against at certain tracks in the calendar and Ryan made the most of that whenever he could. I know there’s going to be some tracks on the calendar where I think I can already see an advantage for Honda next year.

“I get on really well with Ryan and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

The Honda line-up for next season is completed by Dean Harrison, who steps back up to BSB for the first time since 2024, having raced in Supersport since the middle of that year.

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“Hopefully there might be a few perks in being teammates with Dean [Harrison], too,” said Ryde.

Kyle Ryde, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

“I might get to go and watch his speciality and take a few road races in. That would be amazing to go and experience.

“Dean is a lovely person to be around and will be a great teammate. I'm sure we'll all bounce off each other and make each other better riders for the full season next season.”

Harrison’s “chance of a lifetime”

Harrison’s move back to BSB for next season comes as he enters his fourth season with Honda Racing UK.

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The Bradford rider scored his first podium in British Championship competition this year at Donington in the Supersport class, and of course was victorious at the Isle of Man TT, including in the much-shortened Senior.

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike © Isle of Man TT

The move back to the Superbike class also comes as Honda introduced a new Fireblade for 2027.

“This ride is the chance of a lifetime for me,” said Harrison.

“I’ve got a three-time BSB champion for a teammate in one corner and one of the standout racers of the 2026 BSB championship in the other.

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“The short circuit pace I’ve developed on the CBR600RR in the last year is really going to help and I learned a lot racing with Jack Kennedy; I’m certain I can do the same on the big bike.

“I’m under no illusions though. I know it’ll be tough, but there’s more to life than taking the easy route and I want to challenge myself.

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT © Isle of Man TT

“This is why I wanted to do a full season on the big bike, I’ll put my full focus on the championship and making the new bike work as best it can.

“Of course, the time spent understanding and developing the new Fireblade in BSB will contribute to our roads preparations, but in terms of our 2027 BSB plans it doesn’t get much better than being in this line up for a factory team on an all-new race bike.”

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