John McGuinness gives hint to 2027 plans including Isle of Man TT

John McGuinness says he is set to continue riding and competing at select races in 2027.

McGuinness will turn 55 next April and has recently celebrated major milestones at the North West 200, where he has now raced for over 30 years, and Isle of Man TT, where he has racked up over 100 starts (23 of those ending in victory, of course).

After a rough period pre-Covid with Norton, which followed a major injury sustained at the North West 200 in 2017, McGuinness had returned to Honda’s official team by the time the TT had returned post-Covid in 2022.

The move has extended McGuinness’ road racing career into its fourth decade and even without being able to contend for victories on speed anymore McGuinness has clearly continued to hold value for Honda, and this looks set to continue into 2027.

John McGuinness, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB, Superstock. Credit: Honda Racing UK.

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“I’m in a good spot,” McGuinness told TNT Sports at the Brands Hatch BSB when asked about his plans for next year.

“I can’t really say too much, but it looks like we’re going to be getting the leathers on again next year.

“I can’t leave it alone, it’s like a disease, it’s a nightmare!

“The job has sort of changed a little bit, some ambassador stuff, some different bits and pieces with Honda, but I still like putting the leathers on – that’s the problem.

“So, I’m going to go testing with the team, do some riding next year with the team and we’ll be on the grid at some various races.

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John McGuinness, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB, Superstock. Credit: Honda Racing UK.

“I’m going to pick and choose a few BSB rounds and the North West and the TT are on the horizon.

“I didn’t want to finish the TT on a red flag, it was red flagged in the Senior and I didn’t want to finish that way.

“I’m still motivated, I’m still focused, I still want to improve myself, and even though I look a bit saggy around the face and a bit heavier on the belly the fire’s still burning and I’m enjoying it still.”