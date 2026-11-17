Stunt rider Rok Bagoros has had his stolen KTM Super Duke R recovered after a weeklong search.

The machine was returned undamaged after being stolen during the recent EICMA event in Milan.

The Slovenian stunt rider broke the news of its recovery in a social media post, a week after it had been stolen from his van.

Initial attempts to recover the machine were unsuccessful, but the persistence of police and a local bike enthusiast named Andrea was eventually rewarded.

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Rok Bagoros wrote: "WE DID IT. WE FOUND IT!”

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"A week ago, I stood next to my van in Milan, staring at broken windows and an empty space where my Super Duke had been. Today, it’s safely back in my workshop. Undamaged.

"And this happened because people cared.

"Thousands of you shared my post, spread the word and reached out to help. Through that support, I met one motorcycle rider with a huge heart: @andrea_gears_cento

"Andrea and I searched the streets until 4am that first night. Nothing. I then had to collect my other bikes from EICMA and drive nine hours home to my heavily pregnant wife. Leaving without the Super Duke was heartbreaking.

"But Andrea didn’t give up.

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"He went to the @questuradimilano_official police station, and together with the local police team, kept the search alive. Every day we stayed in touch. Every day, a little more information. A little more hope.

"A week later, my phone rang.

"Andrea was on a video call with the police team… and MY SUPER DUKE was standing behind them.

"I cried. Honestly, I couldn’t hold it together.

"The next day, my brother and I went to pick it up. Within 24 hours, it was home.

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"One of the officers later sent me a message explaining how much it meant to them to see me so happy. Behind this recovery were people giving their time and effort to help someone they barely knew. I want everyone to see that side of this story too.

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"To everyone who shared, messaged and cared: you helped this search begin.

“Andrea: you went far beyond anything I could have asked.

To the @poliziadistato team: thank you for your dedication and for bringing this story to a happy ending.

"I came back with my motorcycle—and new friends.

"From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU. This is what the motorcycle community means to me."

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British Superbike star Scott Redding fell victim to a similar vehicle break-in while travelling back from EICMA, with a mountain bike stolen.

Unfortunately, there has been no news of a recovery in Redding’s case.