TT legend John McGuinness grabs podium at Goodwood Revival

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness finished on the podium at the Goodwood Revival on a Norton.

The 23-time TT winner partnered with Richard Parker to race a Norton Manx in the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy in last weekend’s Goodwood Revival.

McGuinness and Parker were third at the end of the first race, before advancing to second in the following contest.

This was enough to net them a second-place finish overall.

John McGuinness, 2026 Goodwood Revival © Norton

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It’s a result that comes just weeks after McGuinness marked his return to the podium on the Isle of Man, after taking a victory at the Classic TT.

Victory in the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy went to former grand prix rider and current World Supersport star Tom Booth-Amos.

He was partnered with Ben Kingham on a Vincent Black Shadow, with the pair dominantly winning both races.

Adam Child and Stuart Tonge were third on their Matchless G80CS, with road racing superstar Davey Todd and Herbert Schwab fourth on a BMW R75 Kompressor.

This year’s Revival celebrated the 50th anniversary of two-time MotoGP champion Barry Sheene’s first premier class title in 1976.

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2026 Goodwood Revival © Norton

Away from the results, Norton brought a 1953 Norton Manx 30M ‘Long Stroke’ to the event, which was piloted by Carl Stevens, and established classic racer Graham Higlett.

The pair finished 14th aboard a motorcycle that was built to 1953 specification, albeit with modern replica components.

The motorcycle featured Norton’s double overhead-cam engine in its original 100mm ‘long-stroke’ configuration.

The 100mm stroke was shortened to 86mm from 1954 onwards, making the 1953 machine the last to feature this earlier engine design.

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Todd’s appearance at the Goodwood Revival comes after an injury-hit 2026 campaign.

A serious crash at the start of the year at the Daytona 200 has largely forced Todd onto the sidelines, with the English rider unable to compete at the TT.