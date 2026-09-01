‘Nobody deserves his seat’ - Isle of Man TT stars back John McGuinness to continue

John McGuinness is too fast to retire right now, according to some of his TT rivals

John McGuinness is going faster than ever at the Isle of Man TT
John McGuinness is going faster than ever at the Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT star Davey Todd suggests John McGuinness is too fast to retire right now, noting “I don’t think there’s anybody else who deserves his seat at Honda”.

The 54-year-old celebrated his 30th anniversary at the Isle of Man TT during this year’s event, while August’s Classic TT meeting was dedicated to his career.

Over 30 years at the TT, McGuinness has won 23 times, putting him third overall behind the late Joey Dunlop and his nephew Michael Dunlop.

McGuinness’ future at the TT has been in question for the last few years, though he is yet to make a decision on retirement.

John McGuinness, 2026 Isle of Man TT
John McGuinness, 2026 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

But several of his rivals believe there’s nobody justifiably quick enough to replace him at the works Honda team right now.

“I don’t think he’s doing himself any disservice; I think he’s doing himself proud almost because he’s doing 132mph still, he’s top six every time he’s out there, and he’s holding his own,” Honda team-mate Dean Harrison said on the TT’s Between the Hedges documentary.

“There’s people that are further down the field that are nearly half his age and should probably be nipping at his heels a little bit. As long as he’s doing that, who else is going to take his ride?

“Realistically, who’s going faster than him on the grid that’s going to get his ride and take that ride to the next place?”

Davey Todd added: “I don’t think there’s anybody else who deserves his seat at Honda.

John McGuinness, 2026 Isle of Man TT
John McGuinness, 2026 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

“That’s something that’s been talked about a lot, is that a younger, up-and-coming rider should take his seat, but I don’t think anybody’s going to do as good a job as John’s doing now.

“He did his fastest ever six laps this year – faster than he’s ever gone before in a six-lap race/

“How can you ask someone to retire when they’re still doing their personal best and still actually loving it?”

McGuinness finished fifth in this year’s Superbike race for Honda.

At the Classic TT, he finished on the podium in the Historic Junior race, before claiming victory in the Historic Senior contest on a Paton.

That marked McGuinness’ first win around the TT Mountain Course since the 2019 Classic TT.

Tags:

John McGuinness
‘Nobody deserves his seat’ - Isle of Man TT stars back John McGuinness to continue
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

Road Racing News
John McGuinness sets blistering pace in Classic TT qualifying
John McGuinness, 2026 Classic TT.
Road Racing News
Isle of Man TT’s biggest stars confirm Classic TT race bikes
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport, start line. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Road Racing News
14-time Isle of Man TT Sidecar winner set for shock solo debut
Ben Birchall, Kevin Rousseau, 2023 Manx GP tyre test.
Road Racing News
John McGuinness reveals how Dean Harrison "hammered everyone" at Isle of Man TT
Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT
Road Racing News
“Emotional” John McGuinness takes “honest” Isle of Man TT Superbike result
John McGuinness, 2026 Isle of Man TT
Road Racing Feature
Isle of Man TT 2026: Five major storylines to follow this year
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT

Latest News

RR News
‘Nobody deserves his seat’ - Isle of Man TT stars back John McGuinness to continue
5m ago
John McGuinness, 2026 Classic TT
RR News
‘We changed everything’ - Peter Hickman details Norton issues at Classic TT
25/08/26
Peter Hickman, 2026 Classic TT
RR News
Michael Dunlop reveals Classic TT win protest led to “nervous” final race
25/08/26
Michael Dunlop, Classic TT 2026
RR News
‘I wish I was 24’ - John McGuinness celebrates Historic Senior Classic TT win
24/08/26
John McGuinness, 2026 Classic TT
RR News
‘A personal thing’ - Michael Dunlop reacts to Classic TT win with legendary team owner
24/08/26
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Classic TT

More News

RR News
Classic TT, Manx Grand Prix hit with major schedule change and early finish
21/08/26
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Classic TT.
RR News
John McGuinness sets blistering pace in Classic TT qualifying
21/08/26
John McGuinness, 2026 Classic TT.
RR News
Manx Grand Prix confirms death of a second rider after qualifying incident
20/08/26
Sam Naughton, 2026 Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Manx Grand Prix.
RR News
Rider dies after multi-rider incident in Manx Grand Prix qualifying
19/08/26
Road.
RR News
Classic TT organiser offers reassurance to avoid Isle of Man schedule nightmare
18/08/26
2025 Classic TT.