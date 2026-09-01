‘Nobody deserves his seat’ - Isle of Man TT stars back John McGuinness to continue

Isle of Man TT star Davey Todd suggests John McGuinness is too fast to retire right now, noting “I don’t think there’s anybody else who deserves his seat at Honda”.

The 54-year-old celebrated his 30th anniversary at the Isle of Man TT during this year’s event, while August’s Classic TT meeting was dedicated to his career.

Over 30 years at the TT, McGuinness has won 23 times, putting him third overall behind the late Joey Dunlop and his nephew Michael Dunlop.

McGuinness’ future at the TT has been in question for the last few years, though he is yet to make a decision on retirement.

John McGuinness, 2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But several of his rivals believe there’s nobody justifiably quick enough to replace him at the works Honda team right now.

“I don’t think he’s doing himself any disservice; I think he’s doing himself proud almost because he’s doing 132mph still, he’s top six every time he’s out there, and he’s holding his own,” Honda team-mate Dean Harrison said on the TT’s Between the Hedges documentary.

“There’s people that are further down the field that are nearly half his age and should probably be nipping at his heels a little bit. As long as he’s doing that, who else is going to take his ride?

“Realistically, who’s going faster than him on the grid that’s going to get his ride and take that ride to the next place?”

Davey Todd added: “I don’t think there’s anybody else who deserves his seat at Honda.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

John McGuinness, 2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

“That’s something that’s been talked about a lot, is that a younger, up-and-coming rider should take his seat, but I don’t think anybody’s going to do as good a job as John’s doing now.

“He did his fastest ever six laps this year – faster than he’s ever gone before in a six-lap race/

“How can you ask someone to retire when they’re still doing their personal best and still actually loving it?”

McGuinness finished fifth in this year’s Superbike race for Honda.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

At the Classic TT, he finished on the podium in the Historic Junior race, before claiming victory in the Historic Senior contest on a Paton.

That marked McGuinness’ first win around the TT Mountain Course since the 2019 Classic TT.