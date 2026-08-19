Rider dies after multi-rider incident in Manx Grand Prix qualifying

An incident involving multiple riders has resulted in the death of one at the Manx Grand Prix during qualifying on Tuesday.

Two riders were involved in the incident, which happened at Cruickshanks in the Ramsey section of the Mountain Course during the second qualifying session for the 2026 edition of the road racing event on 18 August.

The Manx Grand Prix has confirmed that one rider involved in the crash has died, while the other has been taken to hospital with “minor injuries”. The event has not named either rider involved.

Race control tower, Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

“On the first lap of the second qualifying session of the 2026 Manx Grand Prix Races, an incident occurred at Cruickshanks, Ramsey involving two competitors,” reads a statement from the Manx Grand Prix.

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“The session was immediately red flagged.

“It is with profound sadness that the Manx Grand Prix Races confirms that one competitor sustained fatal injuries. A second competitor was reported as having sustained minor injuries, and is receiving treatment at Nobles Hospital.

“In accordance with the event’s standard operating procedures, a multi-agency investigative process is now underway.

“The Manx Grand Prix Races would like to thank the marshals, medical teams, emergency services, Manx Care and all personnel that supported with the response to today’s incident.

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“Our thoughts are with the competitors, family and friends of those involved, who have asked for privacy at this time.

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“A further update will be issued in due course.”

The red flag brought out after the crash brought an end to Tuesday’s running. That came after both Sunday’s and Monday’s sessions were affected by red flags and bad weather.

Wednesday’s contingency sessions are being used to compensate for the lack of track time earlier in the week.

Wednesday’s schedule is due to start with roads closing at 12:30, with sessions for both Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix classes running until around 16:00 before roads re-open at 16:30. Roads will close again at 18:00, with sessions running from 18:30 before roads are due to open at 21:00.