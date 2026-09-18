Big changes revealed for 2027 Isle of Man TT race schedule

The 2027 Isle of Man TT race schedule has been revealed, with the Senior TT not closing out the programme as it traditionally has.

Isle of Man TT organisers have faced several years of major schedule headaches due to poor weather.

After the Senior TT was forced to be cancelled in 2025, the 2026 TT ultimately had only four races from the scheduled 10 actually completed multiple laps.

The Senior TT was declared a result after just one lap and could not be rescheduled, while the Superstock class didn’t run at all, and only one Sportbike race took place.

2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

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The Sidecar class was also removed entirely due to several serious crashes in practice week.

In a bid to have better flexibility in the race schedule and ensure the Senior TT can run properly, significant changes have been made to the race programme for 2026.

The six-lap Superbike TT will open up race week on Saturday 5 June, while the opening four-lap Supersport contest is scheduled for the Sunday.

The organisers note that Sunday features the shortest road closure window of the event, so scheduling a four-lap race for then allows for better flexibility in case of delays.

Monday 7 June will be a contingency day, before the only Superstock race of the week takes place on Tuesday 8 June over four laps.

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Peter Hickman, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

The first Sidecar race will run over two laps on 8 June, before the second Supersport race and the first Sportbike contest take place on Wednesday 9 June.

Thursday 10 June is a contingency day, with Friday 11 June blocked off for the 100th running of the Senior TT.

On Saturday 12 June, the second Sidecar and Sportbike races are due to run, though the Senior will take priority should it not be able to be staged on Friday.

Head of motorsport at the TT, Paul Phillips, said: “The schedule introduced in 2023 achieved a number of important objectives for the TT.

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“It created stronger opening and closing weekends, provided more racing across the week and gave visitors much greater choice around how and when they came to the Island.

“Across the four TT events in which it has operated, the schedule has helped us attract more fans and deliver greater economic benefit to the Island.

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“Those gains remain central to the 2027 programme, but four years of experience have also provided valuable evidence about where the schedule can now be refined.

“For 2027, we believe the right balance is nine substantial and clearly defined races. Moving from two Superstock races to one allows us to give the remaining Superstock race and both Sportbike races greater substance, create more recovery time within the programme and provide better protection around the Superbike and Senior TTs.

“This is an evolution rather than a return to the programme that existed before 2023. It retains the stronger two-weekend structure while giving each race day a clear purpose. Superbike provides an immediate headline race on the opening Saturday, while placing the 100th Senior on Friday allows us to build the day around that historic occasion and retain Saturday as a genuine contingency opportunity.

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“We also want the 100th Senior to be about much more than the race itself. It gives us an opportunity to celebrate the riders, motorcycles and extraordinary performances that have made it the most important race at the TT.”

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike © Isle of Man TT

2027 Isle of Man TT: Full race schedule

Saturday 5th June

RST Superbike TT - 6 laps



Sunday 6th June

Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 - 4 laps



Monday 7th June

Contingency day



Tuesday 8th June

RL360 Superstock TT - 4 laps

Motul Sidecar TT Race 1 - 2 laps



Wednesday 9th June

Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 - 4 laps

Carole Nash Sportbike TT Race 1 - 4 laps



Thursday 10th June

Contingency day



Friday 11th June

Milwaukee Senior TT - 6 laps



Saturday 12th June

Motul Sidecar TT Race 2 - 2 laps

Carole Nash Sportbike TT Race 2 - 4 laps

Practice week will run from Monday 31 May to Friday 4 June.