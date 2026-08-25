‘We changed everything’ - Peter Hickman details Norton issues at Classic TT

Isle of Man TT star Peter Hickman says the Wiz Norton team changed “literally everything” on the WRS 588 but still encountered issues in the Senior Classic TT.

The 14-time TT winner caused a stir when he partnered up with the Wiz Norton squad to bring the 588cc rotary bike to the Classic TT this summer.

But Hickman battled problems with it throughout the event, failing to finish either the Formula 1 race or Tuesday’s Senior Classic TT.

Hickman told Manx Radio that the Norton was “nearly a new bike” with how much was changed on it throughout the Classic TT, but continued to struggle with an engine issue.

Peter Hickman, 2026 Classic TT © Isle of Man TT

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“It was ever so slightly better on lap one, which is why I continued,” he said.

“But it progressively just gets worse and worse. It keeps misfiring.

“I couldn’t even get into top gear in the end; it was getting so bad.

“We have changed everything you can think of.

“When I say everything, it’s nearly a new bike, and it’s still doing exactly the same thing.

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Hickman says bike issues continued despite extensive changes © Isle of Man TT

“We’ve even tried different fuels, we’ve tried different oils, fuel pumps, ECUs, wiring looms, carburettors, different engines, different triggers, different coils. Literally, different everything.

“It just keeps doing the same thing, which is really disappointing for the team.

“And obviously for everyone who wants to hear it come round here.

“We’ve had so many people come round the awning this last week and say how much they wanted to hear it and see it go round.

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“So, we tried to do everything we could. We were even on the dyno until 10 o’clock last night trying to get the thing to do what we want it to do. But we’re all fresh out of ideas.”

Michael Dunlop won Tuesday’s four-lap Senior Classic TT finale on his Suzuki 750, but revealed afterwards that he had been battling a leak through the race.

He also said his bike was protested after the Formula 1 race on Sunday, which forced his team into stripping the engine. He believes the short time left to rebuild it led to the leak.

TT legend John McGuinness scored victory in the Historic Senior race on Monday, marking his first on the island since the 2019 Classic TT.

This year’s Classic TT celebrated McGuinness’ 30th anniversary of his debut at the Isle of Man TT in 1996.

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