2026 Classic TT: Full results as Michael Dunlop wins Senior finale

Isle of Man TT ace Michael Dunlop has wrapped up the 2026 Classic TT with victory in the Senior Classic finale on a Suzuki.

The 2026 Classic TT races were due to begin on Monday 24 August and run through to Friday.

But bleak weather forecasts for the rest of the week beyond Tuesday prompted organisers to substantially alter the schedule to ensure all races could be run.

The final race of the 2026 Classic TT was the four-lap Senior contest, which began at 10:15am local time.

Michael Dunlop, Classic TT 2026 © Isle of Man TT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Looking to build on his victory in the Formula 1 race on Sunday on his Suzuki GSX-R750, Michael Dunlop seized an early lead on the opening lap at the Ramsey sector split.

At the end of the first tour, Dunlop had edged out a slender lead of 1.867s over Jamie Coward aboard a Kawasaki ZXR750.

Dunlop, posting a 128.596mph lap, increased that lead to 7.037s through to the end of the second tour before boxing for his mandatory pit stop.

Coward was unable to chip into Dunlop’s lead, which extended to 11.2s as he began the final lap of the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Through Glen Helen on the final lap, Dunlop’s lead stood at 12.083s over Coward, who had a comfortable margin over third-placed Nathan Harrison on a Kawasaki ZXR750.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Classic TT © Isle of Man TT

At the Ballaugh sector split, Dunlop’s lead had come down slightly to just under 11.5s, though it was back to over 12.5s at Ramsey.

He came under no threat across the remainder of the final lap to claim his third win of the 2026 Classic TT, adding to his successes in the Formula 1 and Lightweight categories.

Coward held onto second ahead of Nathan Harrison, who completed the podium from Shaun Anderson and Joe Yeardsley.

Mike Browne was a retirement on the opening lap, while Peter Hickman also dropped out of the race due to an issue with his Norton.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Classic TT: Senior Classic race result