2026 Classic TT: Full results as Michael Dunlop wins Senior finale

Full results from the 2026 Senior Classic TT as Michael Dunlop takes victory

Michael Dunlop won his third race of the 2026 Classic TT
Michael Dunlop won his third race of the 2026 Classic TT
© Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT ace Michael Dunlop has wrapped up the 2026 Classic TT with victory in the Senior Classic finale on a Suzuki.

The 2026 Classic TT races were due to begin on Monday 24 August and run through to Friday.

But bleak weather forecasts for the rest of the week beyond Tuesday prompted organisers to substantially alter the schedule to ensure all races could be run.

The final race of the 2026 Classic TT was the four-lap Senior contest, which began at 10:15am local time.

Michael Dunlop, Classic TT 2026
Michael Dunlop, Classic TT 2026
© Isle of Man TT

Looking to build on his victory in the Formula 1 race on Sunday on his Suzuki GSX-R750, Michael Dunlop seized an early lead on the opening lap at the Ramsey sector split.

At the end of the first tour, Dunlop had edged out a slender lead of 1.867s over Jamie Coward aboard a Kawasaki ZXR750.

Dunlop, posting a 128.596mph lap, increased that lead to 7.037s through to the end of the second tour before boxing for his mandatory pit stop.

Coward was unable to chip into Dunlop’s lead, which extended to 11.2s as he began the final lap of the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Through Glen Helen on the final lap, Dunlop’s lead stood at 12.083s over Coward, who had a comfortable margin over third-placed Nathan Harrison on a Kawasaki ZXR750.

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Classic TT
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Classic TT
© Isle of Man TT

At the Ballaugh sector split, Dunlop’s lead had come down slightly to just under 11.5s, though it was back to over 12.5s at Ramsey.

He came under no threat across the remainder of the final lap to claim his third win of the 2026 Classic TT, adding to his successes in the Formula 1 and Lightweight categories.

Coward held onto second ahead of Nathan Harrison, who completed the podium from Shaun Anderson and Joe Yeardsley.

Mike Browne was a retirement on the opening lap, while Peter Hickman also dropped out of the race due to an issue with his Norton.

2026 Classic TT: Senior Classic race result

2026 Classic TT: Senior race (4 laps)
PosRiderBike
1Michael DunlopSuzuki GSX-R750
2Jamie CowardKawasaki ZXR750
3Nathan HarrisonKawasaki ZXR750
4Shaun AndersonSuzuki GSX-R750
5Joe YeardsleyKawasaki ZXR750
6Michael SweeneyKawasaki ZXR750
7Paul WilliamsKawasaki ZXR750
8Joey ThompsonSuzuki GSX-R750
9Ryan WhitehallYamaha FZ
10Kevin KeyesKawasaki ZXR750
11Conor CumminsKawasaki ZXR750
12Michael EvansSuzuki GSX-R750
13Paul CassidySuzuki GSX-R750
14Tom RobinsonYamaha YZF R6
15Matt StevensonSuzuki GSX-R750
16Julien CregniotYamaha YZF R6
17Rodger WibberleySuzuki GSX-R750
18Noel CarrollKawasaki ZXR750
19Stuart ClotworthyKawasaki ZXR750
DNFAmalric BlancKawasaki ZXR750
DNFAndy HorbyYamaha YZF750
DNFPeter HickmanNorton WRS588
DNFBaz FurberSuzuki GSX-R750
DNFAndy LovettYamaha YZF R6
DNFStephen GortonYamaha YZF R6
DNFMichael RussellYamaha YZF R6
DNFChris MooreKawasaki ZXR750
DNFJulian TrummerKawasaki ZXR750
DNFRadley HughesSuzuki GSX-R750
DNFDominic HerbertsonKawasaki ZXR750
DNFMike BrowneKawasaki ZXR750
DNFRob HodsonDucati 
DNFEric WilsonKawasaki ZXR750
DNFJorge HallidayYamaha YZF750
DNFTom WeedenSuzuki GSX-R750
DNFDennis BoothKawasaki ZXR750
DNFRhys HardistySuzuki RG500
DNFKieran BrockieSuzuki GSX-R750

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2026 Classic TT: Full results as Michael Dunlop wins Senior finale
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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