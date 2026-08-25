2026 Classic TT: Full results as Michael Dunlop wins Senior finale
Full results from the 2026 Senior Classic TT as Michael Dunlop takes victory
Isle of Man TT ace Michael Dunlop has wrapped up the 2026 Classic TT with victory in the Senior Classic finale on a Suzuki.
The 2026 Classic TT races were due to begin on Monday 24 August and run through to Friday.
But bleak weather forecasts for the rest of the week beyond Tuesday prompted organisers to substantially alter the schedule to ensure all races could be run.
The final race of the 2026 Classic TT was the four-lap Senior contest, which began at 10:15am local time.
Looking to build on his victory in the Formula 1 race on Sunday on his Suzuki GSX-R750, Michael Dunlop seized an early lead on the opening lap at the Ramsey sector split.
At the end of the first tour, Dunlop had edged out a slender lead of 1.867s over Jamie Coward aboard a Kawasaki ZXR750.
Dunlop, posting a 128.596mph lap, increased that lead to 7.037s through to the end of the second tour before boxing for his mandatory pit stop.
Coward was unable to chip into Dunlop’s lead, which extended to 11.2s as he began the final lap of the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.
Through Glen Helen on the final lap, Dunlop’s lead stood at 12.083s over Coward, who had a comfortable margin over third-placed Nathan Harrison on a Kawasaki ZXR750.
At the Ballaugh sector split, Dunlop’s lead had come down slightly to just under 11.5s, though it was back to over 12.5s at Ramsey.
He came under no threat across the remainder of the final lap to claim his third win of the 2026 Classic TT, adding to his successes in the Formula 1 and Lightweight categories.
Coward held onto second ahead of Nathan Harrison, who completed the podium from Shaun Anderson and Joe Yeardsley.
Mike Browne was a retirement on the opening lap, while Peter Hickman also dropped out of the race due to an issue with his Norton.
2026 Classic TT: Senior Classic race result
|2026 Classic TT: Senior race (4 laps)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|2
|Jamie Coward
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|3
|Nathan Harrison
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|4
|Shaun Anderson
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|5
|Joe Yeardsley
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|6
|Michael Sweeney
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|7
|Paul Williams
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|8
|Joey Thompson
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|9
|Ryan Whitehall
|Yamaha FZ
|10
|Kevin Keyes
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|11
|Conor Cummins
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|12
|Michael Evans
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|13
|Paul Cassidy
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|14
|Tom Robinson
|Yamaha YZF R6
|15
|Matt Stevenson
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|16
|Julien Cregniot
|Yamaha YZF R6
|17
|Rodger Wibberley
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|18
|Noel Carroll
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|19
|Stuart Clotworthy
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|DNF
|Amalric Blanc
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|DNF
|Andy Horby
|Yamaha YZF750
|DNF
|Peter Hickman
|Norton WRS588
|DNF
|Baz Furber
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|DNF
|Andy Lovett
|Yamaha YZF R6
|DNF
|Stephen Gorton
|Yamaha YZF R6
|DNF
|Michael Russell
|Yamaha YZF R6
|DNF
|Chris Moore
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|DNF
|Julian Trummer
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|DNF
|Radley Hughes
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|DNF
|Dominic Herbertson
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|DNF
|Mike Browne
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|DNF
|Rob Hodson
|Ducati
|DNF
|Eric Wilson
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|DNF
|Jorge Halliday
|Yamaha YZF750
|DNF
|Tom Weeden
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|DNF
|Dennis Booth
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|DNF
|Rhys Hardisty
|Suzuki RG500
|DNF
|Kieran Brockie
|Suzuki GSX-R750