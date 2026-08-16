First Manx Grand Prix qualifying halted as rider hospitalised

The first day of qualifying at the 2026 Manx Grand Prix was brought to an early end due to bad weather and after a rider crashed.

The crash happened at Greeba Bridge in the Sportbike/Junior MGP qualifying session, the first of the week at this year’s Manx Grand Prix road racing event.

No update has been given on the condition of the rider, Salvatore Sallutro, but a statement from the Manx Grand Prix confirmed he was taken to Noble’s Hospital by helicopter.

road racing

“Salvatore Sallutro, bike number 18, came off at Greeba Bridge during the first lap of the opening Sportbike/Junior MGP qualifying session,” the Manx Grand Prix statement reads.

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“Salvatore has been taken to Noble's Hospital by Airmed for further assessment and to receive treatment.

“Further condition updates will be provided in due course.”

The crash brought out the red flags, but it was bad weather that halted proceedings on the opening day of this year’s Manx Grand Prix.

“The Clerk of The Course has confirmed that due to deteriorating weather conditions around the course, there will be no further qualifying action taking place today,” a statement from the event reads, published at 15:50 on Sunday.

Qualifying is due to resume on Monday. Roads are due to close at 18:00, with the first qualifying session of the day, for the Senior MGP and Supersport MGP classes, scheduled to begin at 18:30.

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Further sessions are scheduled for Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP at 19:15, before the first official Classic TT qualifying session begins at 19:50. The Classic TT session will be for one lap only.