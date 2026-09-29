Maria Costello vows to "fight to get to what I love" after Isle of Man TT crash

Maria Costello has vowed to "fight to get to what I love" after suffering spinal injuries in a massive crash at the Isle of Man TT earlier this year.

Costello and her Sidecar passenger Shaun Parker suffered a huge crash on the opening day of practice for the class at this year's TT.

In a new post on her Facebook page, however, she says will "fight" to try to get back to riding again, and will reveal further details about her injury recovery to now.

"My life changed. In a devastating crash in practice for the sidecar TT races on the Isle of Man I suffered a life changing spinal cord injury at level T5/T6.

"This had been the hardest thing I’ve ever faced and I haven’t been in a place where I where I’ve been able to talk to you. That is until now.

"And over the coming weeks, I’m going to show you what’s been happening since the start, including my rehabilitation here at the Stoke Mandeville Spinal Unit.

"I really hope that you will stay with me as I try and piece together my new life because your support has been incredible, I can’t thank you enough and I really think it’s made the difference with getting me to where I am now.

"What will my future look like? What will my new life look like? A lot of it is very unknown. Will I ride a bike again? Will I finish that TT lap? I don’t know.

Maria Costello at 2026 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Facebook/Maria Costello Racing.

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"But what I do know is that I’m not stopping here and I’m going to fight to get to what I love. I also look forward to thanking all the people who have made the hardest journey I’ve ever faced, that bit easier.

"It was an accident both Shaun and I know we were lucky to survive. Your support and donations have been unbelievable and we are eternally grateful. Shaun is now at home where he continues to recover and heal.

"Once again I want to thank everyone for their love, donations, support and comments and I really do look forward to taking you all on this new journey with me."