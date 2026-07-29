Maria Costello “moved” by ongoing support after life-changing Isle of Man TT crash

Maria Costello has thanked well-wishers for their support in the wake of her serious TT crash

Maria Costello, 2019 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Maria Costello, 2019 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

Maria Costello, who suffered life-changing injuries in a serious crash at the Isle of Man TT, says support from the racing community has “filled my soul”.

The veteran TT racer was involved in a crash during practice week for the 2026 Isle of Man TT in the Sidecar class.

Costello and her passenger Shaun Parker were both rushed to hospital, with the former suffering paralysis as a result of serious injuries sustained in the crash.

Now undergoing treatment in a specialist hospital, Costello admitted in a new social media post that the challenges she is going through “are like nothing I’ve faced before”.

However, the ongoing messages of support have been “making all the difference” for her right now.

“I thought I’d try a bit of normality and just do what I’d normally do and share some photos of the TT in a post,” she began.

“Then I found hundreds more messages of love and support from you that I hadn’t yet seen!

“So, this post is also to share appreciation from both Shaun and I for your support.

“Your comments and messages are genuinely making all the difference.

“The love and support from you has moved me and filled my soul. What an incredible community you are!

“Then I want to update you, but I’m not finding it easy.

“The rollercoaster of emotions and the mental and physical challenges are like nothing I’ve faced before.

“So please bear with me.

“I know I’m fortunate to be at this specialist hospital with such incredible staff who are making all the difference as I navigate rehabilitation.”

A GoFundMe was set up in the aftermath of Costello’s incident, which has now raised over £300,000.

Costello and Parker’s crash was the first of two major incidents in the Sidecar class during practice week at the 2026 TT.

2026 Isle of Man TT Sidecar
2026 Isle of Man TT Sidecar
© Isle of Man TT

The second, involving the Crowe brothers, led to the category being suspended from the remainder of the TT on safety grounds.

A review has since been underway on the viability of the Sidecar class to try to find a sustainable future for it at the TT.

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Road Racing
Maria Costello “moved” by ongoing support after life-changing Isle of Man TT crash
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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