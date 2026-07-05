Motorcycling Ireland issues statement after “tragic” Skerries 100 fatality

Motorcycling Ireland has issued a statement expressing its “deepest sympathies” after a rider was killed at the Skerries 100.

Start straight at Skerries 100. Credit: Facebook/Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club.
Start straight at Skerries 100. Credit: Facebook/Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club.
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Motorcycling Ireland, the governing body for motorcycle road racing in the Republic of Ireland, has issued a statement expressing its “deepest sympathies” after a rider was killed at the Skerries 100.

This year’s Skerries races were the first since 2022 after which insurance costs became too high to continue to stage road racing in the Republic of Ireland.

Michael Dunlop won the opening race of the meeting in the Open Superbike class today (5 July), but the second race on the schedule was stopped and the remainder of the meeting abandoned when a rider, who is as yet unnamed, was killed in a crash in the Junior Support race.

A statement from Motorcycling Ireland extends the sympathies of the organisation to the family and friends of the rider who was killed.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic incident at the Skerries 100 today,” reads the statement from Motorcycling Ireland.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the rider's family, friends, fellow competitors, marshals, medical personnel, organisers and the entire road racing community at this incredibly difficult time.

“Out of respect for the rider and their loved ones, please refrain from speculation or sharing unconfirmed information. We ask everyone to allow the authorities and organisers the time and space to inform next of kin and provide official updates.

“May the rider rest in peace.”

The incident at Skerries today came just days after James Walsh was killed in the Senior Support race at the Tandragee 100 road races on Friday.

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Motorcycling Ireland issues statement after “tragic” Skerries 100 fatality
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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