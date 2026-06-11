2026 Isle of Man TT top cash earners revealed

Honda Racing UK’s Dean Harrison has walked away from the 2026 Isle of Man TT with £66,510, making him the highest cash earner at this year’s event.

Harrison started race week with instant success in the Superbike TT, which saw him rewarded with £23,750.

The Honda star then finished twice a runner-up in the Supersport class to Michael Dunlop, earning him a total of £14,260.

Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

However, it was the blue ribbon Senior TT that earned him the most prize money from the event, with Harrison winning £28,500. That’s despite the race being declared after just one full lap.

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That equates to £755.36 per mile for the Honda Racing UK rider.

Normally run across six laps, the Senior TT had been reduced to just four laps prior to being moved from its original position on Saturday, 6 June, to late afternoon on Friday, 5 June.

Following several delays on the day, the race briefly got underway before a crash for Erno Kostamo brought out red flags on lap two.

The race was moved back to Saturday due to limited daylight remaining, however, poor weather once again derailed the TT’s plans to stage the race.

The second highest earner at this year’s event was Dunlop, who now has 36 TT wins to his name.

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The Ulsterman earned a total of £48,600 thanks to wins in both Supersport races and Race 1 of the Sportbike class.

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Dunlop finished third in the Superbike TT, but could only manage fifth at the time of the red flags in the Senior TT, which ended up being his final positioning.

Third on the highest earners list was Peter Hickman, who ended the 2026 event without a win to his name.

Hickman took home £37,240 after finishing second on two occasions (Superbike and Senior races), third in both Supersport races, and fourth in the only Sportbike race that was completed.

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