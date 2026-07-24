Isle of Man TT star to make surprise Mid Antrim 150 return after 17-year absence

Michael Dunlop will make a surprise return to the Mid Antrim 150 road race later this month

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

36-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop will race at the 2026 Mid Antrim 150 event for the first time since 2009, as he looks to close in on Joey Dunlop for second-place on the all-time Irish road racing winners list.

Dunlop was due to compete at the event in 2010, however, a conflict regarding entry fees led to him withdrawing along with his late brother, William.  

Dunlop heads into this year’s event off the back of another impressive run of form in recent months. 

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport, start line. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport, start line. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

His winning streak began at the North West 200 in May as he achieved victory in the only Supersport race held. 

Dunlop then starred at the 2026 TT in June, eventually winning both Supersport races and the only race that took place in the Sportbike TT class.

More success came Dunlop’s way later that month, as the Ballymoney-born rider matched his father, Robert, on 135 Irish road racing wins. 

That number was good enough to put Dunlop joint-third on the all-time winners list, however, the TT record holder has now moved ahead of his dad’s tally.

Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT, Supertwin podium. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT, Supertwin podium. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

Only Ryan Farquhar (211) and Joey Dunlop (156) have more Irish road racing wins than Dunlop as it stands. 

Dunlop equalled his father’s win number thanks to a quadruple of victories at last month’s Tandragee 100. 

Dunlop is once again expected to challenge for more race wins at the Mid Antrim 150, which takes place from July 31 to August 1 at the Clough circuit. 

If Dunlop does indeed add further success to his incredible career to date, then he will continue to close on Joey Dunlop’s staggering win total. 

With Dunlop showing no signs of slowing down, nor seemingly being close to retirement, his late uncle’s win number certainly seems achievable over the next two seasons.

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