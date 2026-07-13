Life-changing Isle of Man TT recovery “so hard to take in” says Maria Costello

Maria Costello provides recovery update as lengthy Isle of Man TT rehab begins

Maria Costello. Credit: Maria Costello/Facebook.
Maria Costello. Credit: Maria Costello/Facebook.

Maria Costello has provided a fresh update on her condition following her life-changing sidecar accident at the 2026 Isle of Man TT. 

Costello has taken to social media to thank fans for their continued support and donations, with her GoFundMe page now reaching £296,810. 

The trailblazing road racer was competing in the Sidecar class alongside Shaun Parker when she suffered paralysis from the T5/T6 vertebrae down, alongside a broken back which led to fractures to both vertebrae.

Maria Costello, 2019 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Maria Costello, 2019 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

Costello also suffered a broken arm, multiple broken ribs, a broken sternum, a broken nose and eye socket, as well as a Grade 4 liver laceration and facial injuries.

Costello and Parker’s accident was followed by another high-profile incident involving pre-TT favourites Ryan and Callum Crowe. 

In an update provided at the end of June, Costello revealed that the four weeks that followed her accident had been the “biggest challenge of my life”.

Since then, Costello’s rehab has begun while she’s also moved hospitals, although she is still waiting to see a specialist hospital.  

Costello’s social media post said: “It’s not been easy to give you updates for many reasons, mainly because this is just so hard for me to take in right now. So thank you for your patience. 

“I can tell you I have moved hospitals and some rehab has started but I’m still waiting to go to a specialist hospital. 

“The bruising has gone, my wrist has been plated but some bones are still mending.

“I don’t have a lot more to share now but I will be taking you on this journey with me, as I don’t think I can do it without you because your support so far has absolutely made the difference.”

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Costello’s fundraiser was shared by The Duke of Richmond at last week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which she was unable to attend due to her ongoing recovery.  

Costello added: “My heartfelt thanks go to The Duke of Richmond for sharing my fundraiser page during the event. 

“I also want to thank Duncan Pittaway for his part in raising more funds. This all means so much right now.

“If you are able to donate, no matter how small the amount, every contribution really will make a difference. 

“If you’re not in a position to donate, please consider sharing my fundraising page instead.

“Thank you to everyone who has already donated.”

Donations can still be made by heading over to Costello's GoFundMe page, which now has a new target of £350,000.

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