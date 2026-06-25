Isle of Man TT racer gives update on “new journey” after crash that paralysed them

Maria Costello has written on social media of her “new journey” after crashing in practice for the Sidecar class at the Isle of Man TT at the end of May.

Costello was left paralysed after the crash at the TT road races, and several crowdfunding efforts for her were set up to support her. Reigning BSB champion Kyle Ryde organised a charity monkey bike ride to Knockhill for the BSB round there last weekend (19–21 June) in support of the GoFundMe set up by Costello herself, which at the time of writing is 90 per cent of the way to its £300,000 target.

Costello has now issued a statement thanking people for their support as she sets off on what she describes as her “new journey” post-crash.

Maria Costello © Isle of Man TT

“The past four weeks have been the biggest challenge of my life and I know I’m lucky to be here,” Costello’s statement, posted to her Facebook page on the morning of 24 June, reads.

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“This is only the start of my new journey but your support means everything!

“Words can’t express how grateful I am to those who tended to me at the scene and my immense thanks go to all the staff at Nobles who then got me to Aintree.

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“I have some incredible people to thank who are now looking after me here at the Waltham Centre, including my surgeon, medical team, nurses and HCAs.

“Special thanks to my family, Alan, Dale, my team and all those who have been by my side and sending Shaun [Parker, Costello’s passenger at this year’s TT] all my well wishes as he continues his recovery.

“It’s such a lot to take in and on the difficult days, it’s your unbelievable support that has made all the difference.

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“I’m blown away by all of it and especially the financial support – thank you from the bottom of my heart to each and every one of you for donating.”

Costello’s practice crash was one of two major sidecar incidents, along with one for Ryan and Callum Crowe, that resulted in the Sidecar class being removed from the schedule at this year’s TT. A review of the class was announced on 11 June with a view to keeping the three-wheel category at the TT going forwards.