Michael Dunlop matches special Irish road racing win tally with latest success

Michael Dunlop has taken his total of Irish road racing wins to 135, matching his father Robert

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike
© Isle of Man TT
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Michael Dunlop has joined his father Robert on 135 Irish road racing wins, putting him joint-third on the all-time winners list. 

Dunlop, who earlier this month added to his Isle of Man TT record with a further three wins, won a total of four races at the Tandragee 100 in Northern Ireland. 

On his return to the Tandragee 100 road race in 2025, Dunlop won both Superbike races on his MD Racing BMW machine. 

Michael Dunlop, Supersport, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, Supersport, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

The Ulsterman achieved that feat once again over the weekend, while also clinching victory in the Supersport class. 

Dunlop took the win aboard his Ducati Panigale V2, which is the same bike that propelled him to victory in the Supersport TT races. 

The 37-year-old racer also claimed victory in the Moto3 class aboard his Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda.

Dunlop’s success means he is now joint-third for the most Irish road racing wins behind Ryan Farquhar (211) and Joey Dunlop (156).

Dunlop’s victories at the 62nd Around-A-Pound Tandragee 100 have also seen him move into third on the all-time winners list at the event. 

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport, start line. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport, start line. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

The road racing legend moved on to 17 wins thanks to his quadruple, putting him one shy of Joey Dunlop (18) and three behind Farquhar (20).

Speaking after the Open Superbike race, the Belfast News Letter quoted Dunlop as saying: “It was really good. I fell into the race a wee bit and ended up getting the result.

“It was good, but the conditions were tricky, though it’s the same for everybody.

“It’s quite funny because round the back was very wet still and it’s fast here, so when there’s conditions like that you may multiply it by one hundred because you’re going so quickly through it.”

Like the 2026 TT, organisers of the Tandragee 100 were faced with challenging conditions, red flags and delays, which ultimately led to the Classic Superbike race being cancelled as a result.

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