Isle of Man TT’s biggest stars confirm Classic TT race bikes

Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison and John McGuinness have confirmed their race machines for the Historic Senior Classic TT

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport, start line. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport, start line. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop is set to race Royal Enfield 500 at this year’s Classic TT, while Isle of Man TT rival Dean Harrison will race a Manx Norton. 

These bikes will be ridden by Dunlop and Harrison during the Historic Senior Classic TT race, while John McGuinness will lead the field away aboard a Paton BIC 500.  

Dunlop and Harrison dominated the 2026 Isle of Man TT in June, with the former winning both Supersport races and the only Sportbike race that went ahead. 

Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

Meanwhile, Harrison secured victory in the Isle of Man TT’s two headline races, the Superbike TT and the Senior TT which was declared a result after just one lap. This was due to a crash during the race, coupled with poor weather on the final day, meaning organisers could not restart the six-lap race.

Dunlop and Harrison are once again expected to be major contenders throughout the Classic TT, which is scheduled to get underway on August 16. 

The 2026 Classic TT will also feature the likes of 8TEN Racing teammates Peter Hickman and Davey Todd.

Peter Hickman. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Peter Hickman. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

However, Hickman and Todd are not part of the Historic Senior entry list as it stands, although we do know that Hickman will race a WizNorton 588cc Rotary in the Formula 1 race. 

In the Historic Senior race, Mike Browne will take off from second on the road aboard a Norton ES2 machine, before Harrison takes to the course from third aboard his Manx Norton. 

Jamie Coward, who will be Harrison’s team-mate in the Historic Senior class, will also ride a Craven Classic Racing/Ted Woof Manx Norton.

There will be a plethora of iconic machines taking part in the Historic Senior class, including an MV Agusta 500 Three, which is also a bike that was once raced by grand prix legend Giacomo Agostini. 

Dan Sayle will be the rider in charge of racing the above-mentioned MV Agusta 500 Three machine.

The 2026 Classic TT takes place from August 16 to August 28, with a total of three race days planned in the final week.

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