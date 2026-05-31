2026 Isle of Man TT: Results after the Superbike race

Results from the 2026 Isle of Man TT, updated after each race

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT
Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT
© Isle of Man TT
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The 2026 Isle of Man TT race week began on Sunday 31 May with the Superbike race. 

Honda's Dean Harrison dominated the opening Superbike TT for his first in the class and his sixth overall. 

Harrison came into the race as the overwhelming favourite after a strong practice week, and led from the off in the six-lap race on Sunday 31 May. 

He beat Peter Hickman by 15.580s, who battled through nerve damage from his crash last year to beat Michael Dunlop. 

Dunlop was left unhappy with his Honda Superbike and admitted he didn't expect to be on the podium in the Superbike race. 

The Superbike TT marked the first six-lap race on the Isle of Man since 2024, and replaced the Superstock race as the 2026 curtain-raised, after that was cancelled from its Saturday 30 May slot due to poor weather. 

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT
Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT
© Isle of Man TT

2026 Isle of Man TT: Superbike race results 

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming (mph)
1Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-RWIN
2Peter HickmanMonster Energy BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR15.580
3Michael DunlopMD Racing/Hawk RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R12.416
4Josh BrookesDAO RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R56.781
5John McGuinnessHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R19.568
6Ian HutchinsonTeam RSTBMW M1000 RR48.059
7Jamie CowardRapid Honda by DrivelifeHonda CBR1000RR-R1.273
8Nathan HarrisonH&H MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R45.624
9Mike BrowneRussell RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R27.110
10Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper2Honda CBR1000RR-R20.572
11Conor CumminsConrod RacingBMW M1000 RR28.550
12Michael EvansDafabet RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R22.252
13Brian McCormackRoadhouse MacauBMW M1000 RR22.073
14Rob HodsonSMT RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R5.317
15Shaun AndersonPenz13BMW M1000 RR8.641

 

 

 


 

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2026 Isle of Man TT: Results after the Superbike race
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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