2026 Isle of Man TT: Results after the Superbike race
Results from the 2026 Isle of Man TT, updated after each race
The 2026 Isle of Man TT race week began on Sunday 31 May with the Superbike race.
Honda's Dean Harrison dominated the opening Superbike TT for his first in the class and his sixth overall.
Harrison came into the race as the overwhelming favourite after a strong practice week, and led from the off in the six-lap race on Sunday 31 May.
He beat Peter Hickman by 15.580s, who battled through nerve damage from his crash last year to beat Michael Dunlop.
Dunlop was left unhappy with his Honda Superbike and admitted he didn't expect to be on the podium in the Superbike race.
The Superbike TT marked the first six-lap race on the Isle of Man since 2024, and replaced the Superstock race as the 2026 curtain-raised, after that was cancelled from its Saturday 30 May slot due to poor weather.
2026 Isle of Man TT: Superbike race results
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing (mph)
|1
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|WIN
|2
|Peter Hickman
|Monster Energy BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|15.580
|3
|Michael Dunlop
|MD Racing/Hawk Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|12.416
|4
|Josh Brookes
|DAO Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|56.781
|5
|John McGuinness
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|19.568
|6
|Ian Hutchinson
|Team RST
|BMW M1000 RR
|48.059
|7
|Jamie Coward
|Rapid Honda by Drivelife
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1.273
|8
|Nathan Harrison
|H&H Motorcycles
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|45.624
|9
|Mike Browne
|Russell Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|27.110
|10
|Paul Jordan
|Jackson Racing by Prosper2
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|20.572
|11
|Conor Cummins
|Conrod Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|28.550
|12
|Michael Evans
|Dafabet Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22.252
|13
|Brian McCormack
|Roadhouse Macau
|BMW M1000 RR
|22.073
|14
|Rob Hodson
|SMT Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|5.317
|15
|Shaun Anderson
|Penz13
|BMW M1000 RR
|8.641