Dean Harrison ends Isle of Man TT practice week with stunning 135mph lap

Honda’s Dean Harrison ends practice week at the 2026 Isle of Man TT fastest of all, after posting a 135mph lap on his Superstock bike in final qualifying on Friday.

The five-time TT winner comes into race week at the 2026 event carrying huge momentum, having been quick across qualifying on his Honda machinery.

Full 2026 Isle of Man TT Friday practice results

Ending a victory drought dating back to 2019 in last year’s TT with a brace of wins in the Superstock class, Harrison came out of the blocks swinging on Tuesday evening.

Dean Harrison, Honda Superstock, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

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Harrison posted a 133.925mph lap on his Superbike in the opening session, and maintained that pace on Wednesday with a 133.712mph effort.

The Honda rider looked untouchable in the opening Superbike/Superstock session on Friday morning, posting a 134.877mph lap on his Superbike.

He concluded big bike qualifying in Q5 with a week-best of 135.484mph on his Superstock-spec bike, ahead of the opening race for the class on Saturday.

Harrison’s best lap of practice week came on his final lap of the session, meaning he was flagged into pitlane before the start/finish line having been out on the course when the chequered flag was flown.

Therefore, Harrison was likely looking at a lap record-threatening 136mph effort.

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Fourteen-time TT winner Peter Hickman struggled on his Superstock-spec BMW, and encountered numerous issues on it in final practice.

Hickman posted the outright lap record of 136.358mph on a Superstock bike in 2023.

In Superbike trim, Hickman looked more competitive, posting a best of 132.712mph on Friday on his 8TEN Racing BMW.

Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Josh Brookes was third overall in Superbike with a 132.22mph set in the afternoon session.

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Michael Dunlop was fourth in the Superbike standings on his Hawk Racing Honda, having looked much more comfortable on it.

He managed a 132.149mph on Friday, while John McGuinness was impressive in fifth on a 130.903mph on the Honda as he gears up to begin his 30th anniversary at the TT.

Dunlop blitzed the field in the Sportbike category with a 123mph lap on his Paton, while he was the rider to beat in Supersport with a 128.7mph effort on the V2 Ducati.

Racing begins on Saturday at 10:45am with the three-lap Superstock race.

There was to be a Sidecar race, but the class was suspended on Thursday from the rest of the event following a serious incident for the Crowe brothers on Wednesday evening.

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