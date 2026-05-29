2026 Isle of Man TT Results: Qualifying 4 (Friday)

Dean Harrison has gone even faster in Isle of Man TT practice as the final day of qualifying begins.

The factory Honda rider came out of the blocks swinging on Tuesday’s opening session with a 133mph lap, and has been steadily building on his Superbike across the sessions.

Qualifying began on Friday morning with the fourth official session for the Superbike and Superstock bikes.

Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Harrison led the way outright and in the Superbike class with a 134.877mph lap, putting him well clear of the rest of the pack.

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Peter Hickman was his nearest challenger in Superbike on the 8TEN Racing BMW at 132.712mph, while Michael Dunlop looked slightly more comfortable on his Honda at 132.149mph.

John McGuinness has continued to look strong as he gears up for his 30th anniversary celebrations.

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The 23-time TT winner was fourth fastest on Friday morning in Qualifying 4 in Superbikes with a 130.903mph, while Josh Brookes completed the top five at 130.547mph.

Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

2026 Isle of Man TT: Superbike Qualifying 4 Results (Friday)

2026 Isle of Man TT: Superbike Qualifying 4 Results (Friday) RIDER BIKE CLASS TIME SPEED 1 Dean Harrison Honda Superbike 16m47.053s 134.877mph 2 Peter Hickman BMW Superbike 17m03.475s 132.712mph 3 Michael Dunlop Honda Superbike 17m07.840s 132.149mph 4 John McGuinness Honda Superbike 17m17.622s 130.903mph 5 Josh Brookes Honda Superbike 17m20.455s 130.547mph 6 Ian Hutchinson BMW Superbike 17m24.412s 130.052mph 7 David Johnson Kawasaki Superbike 17m26.532s 129.789mph 8 Nathan Harrison Honda Superbike 17m27.070s 129.722mph 9 Phillip Crowe BMW Superbike 17m38.925s 128.27mph 10 Rob Hodson Honda Superbike 17m52.733s 126.619mph

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On Friday morning, most of the frontrunners opted to focus on their Superbikes, with Mike Browne leading the way in Superstock.

He was top on his Honda at 129.798mph, while Peter Hickman was second at 129.725mph as he complained that his BMW wasn’t hitting apexes through the fast corners.

Josh Brookes completed the top three in Superstock at 129.196mph.

Sportbike/Supersport is due to follow at 12:15pm BST, before qualifying concludes later on Friday afternoon.

Ian Hutchinson, Superstock, 2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

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2026 Isle of Man TT: Superstock Qualifying 4 Results (Friday)