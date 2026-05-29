2026 Isle of Man TT Results: Qualifying 4 (Friday)

Full results from the final day of qualifying at the 2026 Isle of Man TT

John McGuinness, 2026 Isle of Man TT
John McGuinness, 2026 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT
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Dean Harrison has gone even faster in Isle of Man TT practice as the final day of qualifying begins.

The factory Honda rider came out of the blocks swinging on Tuesday’s opening session with a 133mph lap, and has been steadily building on his Superbike across the sessions.

Qualifying began on Friday morning with the fourth official session for the Superbike and Superstock bikes.

Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

Harrison led the way outright and in the Superbike class with a 134.877mph lap, putting him well clear of the rest of the pack.

Peter Hickman was his nearest challenger in Superbike on the 8TEN Racing BMW at 132.712mph, while Michael Dunlop looked slightly more comfortable on his Honda at 132.149mph.

John McGuinness has continued to look strong as he gears up for his 30th anniversary celebrations.

The 23-time TT winner was fourth fastest on Friday morning in Qualifying 4 in Superbikes with a 130.903mph, while Josh Brookes completed the top five at 130.547mph.

Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

2026 Isle of Man TT: Superbike Qualifying 4 Results (Friday)

        2026 Isle of Man TT: Superbike Qualifying 4 Results (Friday)
 RIDERBIKECLASSTIMESPEED
1Dean HarrisonHondaSuperbike16m47.053s134.877mph
2Peter HickmanBMWSuperbike17m03.475s132.712mph
3Michael DunlopHondaSuperbike17m07.840s132.149mph
4John McGuinnessHondaSuperbike17m17.622s130.903mph
5Josh BrookesHondaSuperbike17m20.455s130.547mph
6Ian HutchinsonBMWSuperbike17m24.412s130.052mph
7David JohnsonKawasakiSuperbike17m26.532s129.789mph
8Nathan HarrisonHondaSuperbike17m27.070s129.722mph
9Phillip CroweBMWSuperbike17m38.925s128.27mph
10Rob HodsonHondaSuperbike17m52.733s126.619mph

On Friday morning, most of the frontrunners opted to focus on their Superbikes, with Mike Browne leading the way in Superstock.

He was top on his Honda at 129.798mph, while Peter Hickman was second at 129.725mph as he complained that his BMW wasn’t hitting apexes through the fast corners.

Josh Brookes completed the top three in Superstock at 129.196mph.

Sportbike/Supersport is due to follow at 12:15pm BST, before qualifying concludes later on Friday afternoon.

Ian Hutchinson, Superstock, 2026 Isle of Man TT
Ian Hutchinson, Superstock, 2026 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

2026 Isle of Man TT: Superstock Qualifying 4 Results (Friday)

          2026 Isle of Man TT: Superstock Qualifying 4 Results (Friday)
POSRIDERBIKECLASSTIMESPEED
1Mike BrowneHondaSuperstock17m26.459s129.798mph
2Peter HickmanBMWSuperstock17m27.047s129.725mph
3Josh BrookesHondaSuperstock17m31.415s129.196mph
4Jamie CowardHondaSuperstock17m38.534s128.317mph
5Paul JordanHondaSuperstock17m40.704s128.055mph
6David JohnsonKawasakiSuperstock17m42.064s127.891mph
7Marcus SimpsonHondaSuperstock17m47.019s127.297mph
8Shaun AndersonBMWSuperstock17m51.502s126.764mph
9Julian TrummerBMWSuperstock17m55.283s126.318mph
10Maurizio BottalicoBMWSuperstock18m06.371s125.029mph

In this article

2026 Isle of Man TT Results: Qualifying 4 (Friday)
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 