2026 Isle of Man TT Results: Qualifying 4 (Friday)
Full results from the final day of qualifying at the 2026 Isle of Man TT
Dean Harrison has gone even faster in Isle of Man TT practice as the final day of qualifying begins.
The factory Honda rider came out of the blocks swinging on Tuesday’s opening session with a 133mph lap, and has been steadily building on his Superbike across the sessions.
Qualifying began on Friday morning with the fourth official session for the Superbike and Superstock bikes.
Harrison led the way outright and in the Superbike class with a 134.877mph lap, putting him well clear of the rest of the pack.
Peter Hickman was his nearest challenger in Superbike on the 8TEN Racing BMW at 132.712mph, while Michael Dunlop looked slightly more comfortable on his Honda at 132.149mph.
John McGuinness has continued to look strong as he gears up for his 30th anniversary celebrations.
The 23-time TT winner was fourth fastest on Friday morning in Qualifying 4 in Superbikes with a 130.903mph, while Josh Brookes completed the top five at 130.547mph.
2026 Isle of Man TT: Superbike Qualifying 4 Results (Friday)
|2026 Isle of Man TT: Superbike Qualifying 4 Results (Friday)
|RIDER
|BIKE
|CLASS
|TIME
|SPEED
|1
|Dean Harrison
|Honda
|Superbike
|16m47.053s
|134.877mph
|2
|Peter Hickman
|BMW
|Superbike
|17m03.475s
|132.712mph
|3
|Michael Dunlop
|Honda
|Superbike
|17m07.840s
|132.149mph
|4
|John McGuinness
|Honda
|Superbike
|17m17.622s
|130.903mph
|5
|Josh Brookes
|Honda
|Superbike
|17m20.455s
|130.547mph
|6
|Ian Hutchinson
|BMW
|Superbike
|17m24.412s
|130.052mph
|7
|David Johnson
|Kawasaki
|Superbike
|17m26.532s
|129.789mph
|8
|Nathan Harrison
|Honda
|Superbike
|17m27.070s
|129.722mph
|9
|Phillip Crowe
|BMW
|Superbike
|17m38.925s
|128.27mph
|10
|Rob Hodson
|Honda
|Superbike
|17m52.733s
|126.619mph
On Friday morning, most of the frontrunners opted to focus on their Superbikes, with Mike Browne leading the way in Superstock.
He was top on his Honda at 129.798mph, while Peter Hickman was second at 129.725mph as he complained that his BMW wasn’t hitting apexes through the fast corners.
Josh Brookes completed the top three in Superstock at 129.196mph.
Sportbike/Supersport is due to follow at 12:15pm BST, before qualifying concludes later on Friday afternoon.
2026 Isle of Man TT: Superstock Qualifying 4 Results (Friday)
|2026 Isle of Man TT: Superstock Qualifying 4 Results (Friday)
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|CLASS
|TIME
|SPEED
|1
|Mike Browne
|Honda
|Superstock
|17m26.459s
|129.798mph
|2
|Peter Hickman
|BMW
|Superstock
|17m27.047s
|129.725mph
|3
|Josh Brookes
|Honda
|Superstock
|17m31.415s
|129.196mph
|4
|Jamie Coward
|Honda
|Superstock
|17m38.534s
|128.317mph
|5
|Paul Jordan
|Honda
|Superstock
|17m40.704s
|128.055mph
|6
|David Johnson
|Kawasaki
|Superstock
|17m42.064s
|127.891mph
|7
|Marcus Simpson
|Honda
|Superstock
|17m47.019s
|127.297mph
|8
|Shaun Anderson
|BMW
|Superstock
|17m51.502s
|126.764mph
|9
|Julian Trummer
|BMW
|Superstock
|17m55.283s
|126.318mph
|10
|Maurizio Bottalico
|BMW
|Superstock
|18m06.371s
|125.029mph