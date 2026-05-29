Isle of Man TT promises review “to preserve” Sidecar class after serious crashes

The Isle of Man TT’s clerk of the course has promised a thorough review of the Sidecar class will take place to try to “preserve it” following its suspension in 2026.

Organisers announced on Thursday that it was suspending the Sidecar class with immediate effect, following a serious airborne crash for Ryan and Callum Crowe on Wednesday evening at Crosby.

It follows a similar incident for Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley at Rhencullen last year, while the Crowe accident is the second serious Sidecar crash at TT 2026 following an off for Maria Costello and Shaun Parker on Tuesday.

2026 Isle of Man TT Sidecar © Isle of Man TT

Speaking to TT+, clerk of the course Gary Thompson says a full review of the class and consultation with the teams will be carried out after 2026 in order to try to “preserve” it and make it “more resilient for the future”.

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“We had an incident on Wednesday evening involving Callum and Ryan Crowe, which kind of mirrored a similar incident we had last year with Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley out of Rhencullen,” he said.

“In both cases, the Sidecar lifted, which pointed towards the aero flow, the aerodynamics.

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“Fortunately, it didn’t end up as bad as what it could have done, nobody was seriously injured.

“But in the interest in safety for competitors, for officials, marshals and the general public, we’ve decided to suspend Sidecar action at the TT for this year.

“Once the TT is finished, we will do a full review, both technically and operationally, with the Sidecar teams and with our technical staff just to see what we could do to preserve the class, make it more sustainable and more resilient for the future.”

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He added: “We just want to take stock. It’s not the place to second-guess, to take risks, so we just want to take stock, get everyone together, have a consultation process and do what we can to preserve the class.

“We all want to see Sidecars, we want to preserve the class and have a consultation process, discuss what can be done, and hopefully improve things for Sidecars going forward.”

‘Sidecars have got a great place at the TT’

Fourteen-time Sidecar TT winner Tom Birchall has backed the decision to axe the class for 2026, but believes it has “a great place” at the event and that “the organisers are fully committed” to making it work.

“The thing that I like Gary and the team have gone about it is that it’s just a safety-driven decision,” Birchall noted.

Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

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“Something had to be done, referencing the two incidents we’ve seen with Founds and Walmsley last year, and the Crowe brothers this year.

“Something had to give, something had to change, and you can’t gamble with a choice like that.

“You have to make a clear-cut decision. But it’s devastating for the guys involved, the competitors, the mechanics, the helpers.

“We all know that to come and compete at this place is a massive commitment, not only you budget but your time, your concentration levels, the way you go about your business; everything has to be perfect to come to the TT.

“We’re just going to have to wait and see what happens next year, get the proper framework in place, make the right choices, review the class and hopefully come back next year stronger than ever because Sidecars have got a great place at the TT.

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“I’ve felt that, the fans out there love it, and the organisers are fully committed to help get the guys back on track next year.”