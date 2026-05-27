Maria Costello “serious but stable” after Isle of Man TT qualifying accident

The Isle of Man TT issues an update after Maria Costello’s accident in Tuesday’s Sidecar qualifying.

Maria Costello, 2019 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Maria Costello, 2019 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT
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Maria Costello MBE is in a “serious but stable” condition after Tuesday’s sidecar qualifying accident at the Isle of Man TT.

The latest update from the event organisers adds that Costello has been transferred to Aintree.

Passenger Shaun Parker is described as “conscious and talking” while continuing to receive treatment for chest, leg, arm and facial injuries.

Tuesday’s Sidecar session was red-flagged due to the accident and not restarted.

2026 Isle of Man TT.
2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

“Maria Costello MBE and Shaun Parker, sidecar outfit number 28, came off at Brandish yesterday during the second lap of the first qualifying session of the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races resulting in a Red Flag,” read the Wednesday morning update from the TT organisers.

“Following the incident, Maria was taken to Noble's Hospital by Airmed for further assessment and treatment, and passenger, Shaun was taken to Noble's Hospital by ambulance.

"Maria has since been transferred to Aintree. Her condition is currently reported as serious but stable, and she continues to be assessed and receive treatment for injuries sustained.

“Shaun’s condition is reported as conscious and talking, and he continues to receive treatment for chest, leg, arm and facial injuries sustained.

“The Isle of Man TT Races send their best wishes to both Maria and Shaun, and thank the Marshals and the MRMS medical team for their continued diligence and professionalism.”

Costello previously held the record for the fastest female at the TT and made further history by competing in both the lightweight and sidecar classes on the same day in 2019.

The next Sidecar qualifying sessions are due to be held at 14:00 and 20:15 today (Wednesday).
 

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Maria Costello “serious but stable” after Isle of Man TT qualifying accident
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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