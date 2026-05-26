2026 Isle of Man TT Results, Qualifying 1: Dunlop fastest in Supersport session

Results from the opening qualifying session at the 2026 Isle of Man TT after the first session for the Supersport and Sportbike classes.

Michael Dunlop topped the opening qualifying session for the Supersport class, lapping over 2mph faster than second-placed Josh Brookes. Peter Hickman completed the top-three, and Dean Harrison didn't set a time after encountering an issue with the pit limiter on the Honda CBR600RR.

In the Sportbike class, Paul Jordan topped the session from Jamie Coward and Mike Browne. Jordan was the only rider to break the 120mph barrier in this opening session for the smallest of the solo classes.

Full Supersport and Sportbike results from the first qualifying session at the 2026 Isle of Man TT road races are below.

2026 North West 200 | Supersport | Qualifying 1 | Result Pos Rider Team Bike Timing (mph) 1 Michael Dunlop MD Racing Ducati Panigale V2 126.922 2 Josh Brookes Carl Cox Motorsport/Uggly & Co Racing Suzuki GSX-R750 124.271 3 Peter Hickman Swan Racing/Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance Triumph Street Triple 765 RS 123.584 4 Ian Hutchinson 123.538 5 Paul Jordan Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Ducati Panigale V2 123.455 6 Mike Browne Russell Racing Yamaha R6 123.182 7 Nathan Harrison H&H Motorcycles Honda CBR600RR 123.081 8 Dominic Herbertson KTS Triumph Factory Racing Triumph Street Triple 765 RS 122.633 9 Conor Cummins North Lincs Components Suzuki GSX-R750 121.609 10 Michael Evans 121.267 11 David Johnson CD Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 120.522 12 Shaun Anderson 120.077 13 Michael Russell 119.918 14 Rhys Hardisty Cirrus Trading/GATC/Phil Anslow Coaches Yamaha R6 119.687 15 Jamie Cringle 119.225 16 Mitch Rees Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Honda CBR600RR 119.203 17 Joe Yeardsley 118.565 18 Timothee Monot Morbihan-Moto 118.520 19 Pierre-Yves Bian Swan Racing by PHR Performance Triumph Street Triple 765 RS 118.321 20 Erno Kostamo Zerowaste Motorsport Ducati Panigale V2 118.313

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Sportbike

2026 North West 200 | Sportbike | Qualifying 1 | Result Pos Rider Team Bike Timing (mph) 1 Paul Jordan Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Aprilia RS 660 120.208 2 Jamie Coward Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Paton S1-R 119.199 3 Mike Browne Melbray/Laycock Racing Paton S1-R 119.097 4 Michael Evans 119.001 5 Andrea Majola Majo Road Racing Team by EA Paton S1-R 118.018 6 Michal Dokoupil Indiracing Aprilia RS 660 117.643 7 Stefano Bonetti Ducoli Corse Aprilia RS 660 116.776 8 Dominic Herbertson 116.402 9 David Johnson 116.144 10 Peter Hickman Swan Racing by PHR Performance Yamaha R7 115.580 11 Jonathan Perry Obsession Engineering Aprilia RS 660 114.371 12 Chris Moore Silverstar Services/IHeat Racing Kawasaki Z650 113.861 13 Francesco Curinga Delmo Racing Team Yamaha R7 113.207 14 Caomhan Canny 113.185 15 Lewis Arrowsmith Aprilia RS 660 113.000 16 Shaun Anderson 112.556 17 Toby Shann Cowton Racing JW Trackdays Kawasaki Z650 112.334 18 Wayne Bourgeais WBRacing - Tourist Trophy Tours Aprilia RS 660 111.925 19 Paul Williams Lee Williams Motorsport Suzuki GSX-8R 111.483 20 James Chawke Richard Latimer Racing Aprilia RS 660 111.469

Superbike/Superstock

Dean Harrison topped the Superbike and Superstock session, setting two laps in the 133mph bracket on the Superbike-spec Honda. Harrison was able to get out for one lap on his Superstock bike as well, setting the fifth-best time in-class.

Michael Dunlop only rode his Superbike, lapping over 3mph slower than Harrison but finishing second-fastest. Nathan Harrison rounded out the top-three for Superbike, which only had eight riders setting lap times.

Josh Brookes was fastest of the Superstock runners, ahead of Peter Hickman and Jamie Coward in the top-three.

Full Superbike and Superstock results from the first qualifying session at the 2026 Isle of Man TT are below.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2026 North West 200 | Superbike | Qualifying 1 | Result Pos Rider Team Bike Timing (mph) 1 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 133.925 2 Michael Dunlop MD Racing/Hawk Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 130.341 3 Nathan Harrison H&H Motorcycles Honda CBR1000RR-R 130.010 4 Ian Hutchinson Team RST BMW M1000 RR 128.903 5 David Johnson Platinum Club Kawasaki Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 128.275 6 John McGuinness Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 128.121 7 Peter Hickman Monster Energy BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 125.535 8 Rob Hodson SMT Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 125.375

Superstock