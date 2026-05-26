2026 Isle of Man TT Results, Qualifying 1: Dunlop fastest in Supersport session

Results from the first qualifying session at the 2026 Isle of Man TT on 26 May.

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT
Add as a preferred source

Results from the opening qualifying session at the 2026 Isle of Man TT after the first session for the Supersport and Sportbike classes.

Michael Dunlop topped the opening qualifying session for the Supersport class, lapping over 2mph faster than second-placed Josh Brookes. Peter Hickman completed the top-three, and Dean Harrison didn't set a time after encountering an issue with the pit limiter on the Honda CBR600RR.

In the Sportbike class, Paul Jordan topped the session from Jamie Coward and Mike Browne. Jordan was the only rider to break the 120mph barrier in this opening session for the smallest of the solo classes.

Full Supersport and Sportbike results from the first qualifying session at the 2026 Isle of Man TT road races are below.

2026 North West 200 | Supersport | Qualifying 1 | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming (mph)
1Michael DunlopMD RacingDucati Panigale V2126.922
2Josh BrookesCarl Cox Motorsport/Uggly & Co RacingSuzuki GSX-R750124.271
3Peter HickmanSwan Racing/Trooper Triumph by PHR PerformanceTriumph Street Triple 765 RS123.584
4Ian Hutchinson  123.538
5Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper2Ducati Panigale V2123.455
6Mike BrowneRussell RacingYamaha R6123.182
7Nathan HarrisonH&H MotorcyclesHonda CBR600RR123.081
8Dominic HerbertsonKTS Triumph Factory RacingTriumph Street Triple 765 RS122.633
9Conor CumminsNorth Lincs ComponentsSuzuki GSX-R750121.609
10Michael Evans  121.267
11David JohnsonCD RacingKawasaki ZX-6R120.522
12Shaun Anderson  120.077
13Michael Russell  119.918
14Rhys HardistyCirrus Trading/GATC/Phil Anslow CoachesYamaha R6119.687
15Jamie Cringle  119.225
16Mitch ReesMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR600RR119.203
17Joe Yeardsley  118.565
18Timothee MonotMorbihan-Moto 118.520
19Pierre-Yves BianSwan Racing by PHR PerformanceTriumph Street Triple 765 RS118.321
20Erno KostamoZerowaste MotorsportDucati Panigale V2118.313

Sportbike

2026 North West 200 | Sportbike | Qualifying 1 | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming (mph)
1Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper2Aprilia RS 660120.208
2Jamie CowardMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesPaton S1-R119.199
3Mike BrowneMelbray/Laycock RacingPaton S1-R119.097
4Michael Evans  119.001
5Andrea MajolaMajo Road Racing Team by EAPaton S1-R118.018
6Michal DokoupilIndiracingAprilia RS 660117.643
7Stefano BonettiDucoli CorseAprilia RS 660116.776
8Dominic Herbertson  116.402
9David Johnson  116.144
10Peter HickmanSwan Racing by PHR PerformanceYamaha R7115.580
11Jonathan PerryObsession EngineeringAprilia RS 660114.371
12Chris MooreSilverstar Services/IHeat RacingKawasaki Z650113.861
13Francesco CuringaDelmo Racing TeamYamaha R7113.207
14Caomhan Canny  113.185
15Lewis Arrowsmith Aprilia RS 660113.000
16Shaun Anderson  112.556
17Toby ShannCowton Racing JW TrackdaysKawasaki Z650112.334
18Wayne BourgeaisWBRacing - Tourist Trophy ToursAprilia RS 660111.925
19Paul WilliamsLee Williams MotorsportSuzuki GSX-8R111.483
20James ChawkeRichard Latimer RacingAprilia RS 660111.469

Superbike/Superstock

Dean Harrison topped the Superbike and Superstock session, setting two laps in the 133mph bracket on the Superbike-spec Honda. Harrison was able to get out for one lap on his Superstock bike as well, setting the fifth-best time in-class.

Michael Dunlop only rode his Superbike, lapping over 3mph slower than Harrison but finishing second-fastest. Nathan Harrison rounded out the top-three for Superbike, which only had eight riders setting lap times.

Josh Brookes was fastest of the Superstock runners, ahead of Peter Hickman and Jamie Coward in the top-three.

Full Superbike and Superstock results from the first qualifying session at the 2026 Isle of Man TT are below.

2026 North West 200 | Superbike | Qualifying 1 | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming (mph)
1Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R133.925
2Michael DunlopMD Racing/Hawk RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R130.341
3Nathan HarrisonH&H MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R130.010
4Ian HutchinsonTeam RSTBMW M1000 RR128.903
5David JohnsonPlatinum Club Kawasaki RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR128.275
6John McGuinnessHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R128.121
7Peter HickmanMonster Energy BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR125.535
8Rob HodsonSMT RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R125.375

Superstock

2026 North West 200 | Superstock | Qualifying 1 | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming (mph)
1Josh BrookesDAO RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R130.197
2Peter HickmanMonster Energy 8Ten Racing BMW MotorradBMW M1000RR129.420
3Jamie CowardRapid Honda with DrivelifeHonda CBR1000RR-R128.702
4Dominic HerbertsonKTS RacingBMW M1000RR128.569
5Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R128.237
6Mike BrowneRussell RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R127.805
7Conor CumminsConrod MotorsportBMW M1000RR127.759
8Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper2Honda CBR1000RR-R127.634
9Julian TrummerSmith RacingBMW M1000RR126.532
10Michael EvansDafabet RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R125.764
11Michael SweeneyMJR RacingBMW M1000RR125.725
12Phillip CroweHandtrans/Nigel Appleyard/AgriwashBMW M1000RR125.710
13Brian McCormackRoadhouse MacauBMW M1000RR125.666
14Marcus SimpsonWH Racing powered by DynobikeHonda CBR1000RR-R125.480
15Shaun AndersonPenz 13BMW M1000RR125.362
16Maurizio BottalicoHandtrans/Nigel Appleyard/AgriwashBMW M1000RR124.261
17Jonathan PerryGordon Huxley RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R123.947
18Jamie Cringle  123.734
19Stefano BonettiDucoli CorseHonda CBR1000RR-R123.588
20Eddy FerreOptimark Road Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R123.063

In this article

2026 Isle of Man TT Results, Qualifying 1: Dunlop fastest in Supersport session
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

More News

Road Racing News
2026 Isle of Man TT: Day one qualifying cancelled after serious incident
25/05/26
Isle of Man TT, travelling marshal
Road Racing News
2026 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying delay expected after red flag in first practice
25/05/26
Isle of Man TT
Road Racing News
2026 Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop ends Superbike speculation as practice begins
25/05/26
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT, Supertwin podium. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Road Racing News
2026 Isle of Man TT: Full qualifying and race schedule, how to watch
25/05/26
Peter Hickman, Isle of Man TT 2025
Road Racing News
Rider dies following incident in Pre-TT Classic Road Race on Isle of Man
24/05/26
Alan Oversby, Pre-TT Classic Road Races
Road Racing Feature
Isle of Man TT 2026: Five major storylines to follow this year
24/05/26
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT