2026 Isle of Man TT Results, Qualifying 1: Dunlop fastest in Supersport session
Results from the first qualifying session at the 2026 Isle of Man TT on 26 May.
Results from the opening qualifying session at the 2026 Isle of Man TT after the first session for the Supersport and Sportbike classes.
Michael Dunlop topped the opening qualifying session for the Supersport class, lapping over 2mph faster than second-placed Josh Brookes. Peter Hickman completed the top-three, and Dean Harrison didn't set a time after encountering an issue with the pit limiter on the Honda CBR600RR.
In the Sportbike class, Paul Jordan topped the session from Jamie Coward and Mike Browne. Jordan was the only rider to break the 120mph barrier in this opening session for the smallest of the solo classes.
Full Supersport and Sportbike results from the first qualifying session at the 2026 Isle of Man TT road races are below.
2026 North West 200 | Supersport | Qualifying 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing (mph)
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|MD Racing
|Ducati Panigale V2
|126.922
|2
|Josh Brookes
|Carl Cox Motorsport/Uggly & Co Racing
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|124.271
|3
|Peter Hickman
|Swan Racing/Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|123.584
|4
|Ian Hutchinson
|123.538
|5
|Paul Jordan
|Jackson Racing by Prosper2
|Ducati Panigale V2
|123.455
|6
|Mike Browne
|Russell Racing
|Yamaha R6
|123.182
|7
|Nathan Harrison
|H&H Motorcycles
|Honda CBR600RR
|123.081
|8
|Dominic Herbertson
|KTS Triumph Factory Racing
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|122.633
|9
|Conor Cummins
|North Lincs Components
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|121.609
|10
|Michael Evans
|121.267
|11
|David Johnson
|CD Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|120.522
|12
|Shaun Anderson
|120.077
|13
|Michael Russell
|119.918
|14
|Rhys Hardisty
|Cirrus Trading/GATC/Phil Anslow Coaches
|Yamaha R6
|119.687
|15
|Jamie Cringle
|119.225
|16
|Mitch Rees
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Honda CBR600RR
|119.203
|17
|Joe Yeardsley
|118.565
|18
|Timothee Monot
|Morbihan-Moto
|118.520
|19
|Pierre-Yves Bian
|Swan Racing by PHR Performance
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|118.321
|20
|Erno Kostamo
|Zerowaste Motorsport
|Ducati Panigale V2
|118.313
Sportbike
2026 North West 200 | Sportbike | Qualifying 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing (mph)
|1
|Paul Jordan
|Jackson Racing by Prosper2
|Aprilia RS 660
|120.208
|2
|Jamie Coward
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Paton S1-R
|119.199
|3
|Mike Browne
|Melbray/Laycock Racing
|Paton S1-R
|119.097
|4
|Michael Evans
|119.001
|5
|Andrea Majola
|Majo Road Racing Team by EA
|Paton S1-R
|118.018
|6
|Michal Dokoupil
|Indiracing
|Aprilia RS 660
|117.643
|7
|Stefano Bonetti
|Ducoli Corse
|Aprilia RS 660
|116.776
|8
|Dominic Herbertson
|116.402
|9
|David Johnson
|116.144
|10
|Peter Hickman
|Swan Racing by PHR Performance
|Yamaha R7
|115.580
|11
|Jonathan Perry
|Obsession Engineering
|Aprilia RS 660
|114.371
|12
|Chris Moore
|Silverstar Services/IHeat Racing
|Kawasaki Z650
|113.861
|13
|Francesco Curinga
|Delmo Racing Team
|Yamaha R7
|113.207
|14
|Caomhan Canny
|113.185
|15
|Lewis Arrowsmith
|Aprilia RS 660
|113.000
|16
|Shaun Anderson
|112.556
|17
|Toby Shann
|Cowton Racing JW Trackdays
|Kawasaki Z650
|112.334
|18
|Wayne Bourgeais
|WBRacing - Tourist Trophy Tours
|Aprilia RS 660
|111.925
|19
|Paul Williams
|Lee Williams Motorsport
|Suzuki GSX-8R
|111.483
|20
|James Chawke
|Richard Latimer Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|111.469
Superbike/Superstock
Dean Harrison topped the Superbike and Superstock session, setting two laps in the 133mph bracket on the Superbike-spec Honda. Harrison was able to get out for one lap on his Superstock bike as well, setting the fifth-best time in-class.
Michael Dunlop only rode his Superbike, lapping over 3mph slower than Harrison but finishing second-fastest. Nathan Harrison rounded out the top-three for Superbike, which only had eight riders setting lap times.
Josh Brookes was fastest of the Superstock runners, ahead of Peter Hickman and Jamie Coward in the top-three.
Full Superbike and Superstock results from the first qualifying session at the 2026 Isle of Man TT are below.
2026 North West 200 | Superbike | Qualifying 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing (mph)
|1
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|133.925
|2
|Michael Dunlop
|MD Racing/Hawk Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|130.341
|3
|Nathan Harrison
|H&H Motorcycles
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|130.010
|4
|Ian Hutchinson
|Team RST
|BMW M1000 RR
|128.903
|5
|David Johnson
|Platinum Club Kawasaki Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|128.275
|6
|John McGuinness
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|128.121
|7
|Peter Hickman
|Monster Energy BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|125.535
|8
|Rob Hodson
|SMT Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|125.375
Superstock
2026 North West 200 | Superstock | Qualifying 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing (mph)
|1
|Josh Brookes
|DAO Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|130.197
|2
|Peter Hickman
|Monster Energy 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000RR
|129.420
|3
|Jamie Coward
|Rapid Honda with Drivelife
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|128.702
|4
|Dominic Herbertson
|KTS Racing
|BMW M1000RR
|128.569
|5
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|128.237
|6
|Mike Browne
|Russell Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|127.805
|7
|Conor Cummins
|Conrod Motorsport
|BMW M1000RR
|127.759
|8
|Paul Jordan
|Jackson Racing by Prosper2
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|127.634
|9
|Julian Trummer
|Smith Racing
|BMW M1000RR
|126.532
|10
|Michael Evans
|Dafabet Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|125.764
|11
|Michael Sweeney
|MJR Racing
|BMW M1000RR
|125.725
|12
|Phillip Crowe
|Handtrans/Nigel Appleyard/Agriwash
|BMW M1000RR
|125.710
|13
|Brian McCormack
|Roadhouse Macau
|BMW M1000RR
|125.666
|14
|Marcus Simpson
|WH Racing powered by Dynobike
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|125.480
|15
|Shaun Anderson
|Penz 13
|BMW M1000RR
|125.362
|16
|Maurizio Bottalico
|Handtrans/Nigel Appleyard/Agriwash
|BMW M1000RR
|124.261
|17
|Jonathan Perry
|Gordon Huxley Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|123.947
|18
|Jamie Cringle
|123.734
|19
|Stefano Bonetti
|Ducoli Corse
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|123.588
|20
|Eddy Ferre
|Optimark Road Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|123.063