Rider dies following incident in Pre-TT Classic Road Race on Isle of Man

The Southern 100 has confirmed that a rider, Alan Oversby, has died following an incident on the Isle of Man in the Pre-TT Classic Road Races.

The Southern 100, organisers for the Pre-TT Classic Road Races, confirmed that Oversby died following an incident in Sunday’s 400cc race.

Oversby, from Bolton-Le-Sands, was 68 years old and was an experienced racer, having first taken part in the Pre-TT Classic Road Races in 2005.

He scored his first win at the event in 2006 and took 14 victories overall. He brought his tally to 14 on Sunday, having won twice before his tragic accident.

A statement from the organisers said Oversby had an incident on the approach to the Ballakeighan section of the course on lap two of the 400cc race.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Southern 100 Road Races regrets to confirm that Alan Oversby, aged 68, from Bolton-Le-Sands lost his life in an incident during the 400cc Race today at the Pre-TT Classic Road Races,” the statement read.

“The accident occurred on the approach to Ballakeighan, on the second lap of the race.

Read More

“Alan was an experienced Pre-TT Classic Road Races competitor, first competing in 2005 and taking his first win in 2006.

“In total, Alan took 16 wins, including two today.

“Southern 100 Road Races extend their deepest sympathy to Alan’s wife Julie, family, team and friends.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Read More

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

What are the Pre-TT Classic Road Races?

The Pre-TT Classic Road Races have been held on the Isle of Man since 1988, following a request from former Isle of Man TT organisers, the Auto Cycle Union.

The races take place on the Billown circuit on the Isle of Man, which also plays host to the Southern 100.

As the name suggests, the Pre-TT Classic Road Races act as a precursor to the Isle of Man TT, taking place on the weekend ahead of practice week beginning.

Exclusively for classic machinery, the Pre-TT Classic has become a popular fixture on the classic racing calendar.

The Billown circuit also played host to the Post-TT races, which take place after the Isle of Man TT has finished.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The idea behind the Post-TT races was to offer spectators who were not able to leave the island straight away something to do.

Since the Senior TT was moved to Saturday, the Post-TT races have not been held.

Practice for the 2026 Isle of Man TT begins on Monday 25 May.