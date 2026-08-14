Manx Grand Prix “extremely challenging” to run due to rising costs

Manx Motor Cycle Club chairman John McBride says “people don’t want to do anything for nothing”, as the costs involved with running the Manx Grand Prix have become very challenging.

It's worth mentioning that there appears to be no immediate threat to the famous road race’ future despite the growing costs.

The Manx Grand Prix is one of the biggest events on the road racing calendar every year, which takes place around the Isle of Man.

Manx Grand Prix 2025 © Isle of Man TT

Speaking to Manx Radio, McBride claims that people are becoming less likely to help the event for nothing in return.

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This is no real surprise given the current financial climate globally, as well as the ongoing rise with the cost of living.

This is likely to be a major reason why people, and possibly companies wanting to be involved, now want to be compensated when offering their time.

It could prove to be a damaging factor for the future of the road race, but for now, McBride says the event remains in a good place thanks to the help of key sponsors and the local government.

Riders lined up ahead of a Manx Grand Prix race.

Speaking to Manx Radio, McBride said: “It’s extremely challenging but we’ve been lucky, particularly this year, due to our newest committee members Lee and Carol Bartram, we now have a series of sponsors.

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“It’s eased it a little bit [but] we’re finding that a lot of people don’t want to do anything for nothing any more.

“At one time everything ran, not on a nod and a wink, but everybody knew what they wanted to do in getting involved in the Manx Grand Prix and that was their reward, and now a lot of people tend to want to be paid for things.

“But we do have quite a few local firms and people who actually provide things free of charge or at low cost, but the event is quite an expensive event to put on now.

“It’s supported by [the] government and we don’t take anything from the government for ourselves, but [the] government does provide a certain amount of funding towards maintaining the infrastructure around the course, and of course you have a motorsports department to maintain and ACU Events need to be paid.”

McBride is also of the belief that the Manx Grand Prix, along with the Isle of Man TT, is central to road racing maintaining a successful future, and that without the latter in particular, the discipline could struggle to stay relevant.

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