Iconic race team signs Michael Dunlop for Lightweight Classic TT

Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop will race with the Milenco by Padgetts team for the first time later this month

Michael Dunlop now has 36 TT wins to his name after winning three races in 2026.
Michael Dunlop now has 36 TT wins to his name after winning three races in 2026.
© Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop is set to race the same Honda that Bruce Anstey achieved multiple victories with at the Classic TT later this month, after joining the Milenco by Padgetts team.

Dunlop will be riding an RS250 Honda which became the first-ever 250cc motorcycle to set a 120mph lap at the event in 2017. 

Anstey famously clocked an average speed of 120.475mph around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, which came one year after his first victory aboard the RS250.

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Sportbike. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Sportbike. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

Despite missing the event in 2018 due to cancer, Anstey would go on to win again on his return in 2019, completing a brilliant hat-trick of wins in the Lightweight Classic TT with the iconic Honda.

For Dunlop, joining the Milenco by Padgetts team should give him another good chance of winning the Lightweight Classic TT race following his victory in 2025 while riding his own MD Racing Honda.

The 36-time Isle of Man TT winner set a best race lap of 115.285mph en route to last year’s win, while he was also victorious by over 47 seconds from Ian Lougher. 

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport, start line. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport, start line. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

Although this year’s race will mark the first time that Dunlop and the Milenco by Padgetts race team have competed together, it won’t be the first time that the Dunlop name has been associated with the team. 

That’s because Michael’s dad, Robert, competed for the team at the start of the 1994 season.

Speaking about the team’s new partnership with Michael Dunlop, team boss Clive Padgett, said: "I'm super excited to be working with Michael. 

“We have so many happy memories of working with Robert towards the end of '93 and into '94, and it's a great connection with the Dunlop family. 

“I almost feel like I'm cheating on Bruce a little bit because that bike has been his baby for so long! 

“The team are working hard behind the scenes to get the bike ready for the Classic, we’re looking forward to a great week of racing.”

The 2026 Classic TT begins on August 16 and is scheduled to end on August 28.

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