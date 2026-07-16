14-time Isle of Man TT Sidecar winner set for shock solo debut

14-time Isle of Man TT Sidecar winner Ben Birchall to make shock solo debut at Classic TT

Ben Birchall, Kevin Rousseau, 2023 Manx GP tyre test.
Ben Birchall, Kevin Rousseau, 2023 Manx GP tyre test.

Sidecar TT legend Ben Birchall is set to swap three wheels for two with a solo debut at next month’s Classic TT.

Birchall has been a sidecar racer since making his competitive debut as a passenger in 1999. 

Birchall then became a driver in 2003, which is a role he has maintained ever since.

Ben Birchall, Kevin Rousseau, 2023 Manx GP tyre test.
Ben Birchall, Kevin Rousseau, 2023 Manx GP tyre test.

Competing alongside his younger brother, Tom, Ben Birchall is currently the second most successful Sidecar racer at the TT.

His tally of 14 wins has only been bettered by Dave Molyneux, who has 17 TT victories to his name in the class.

By switching to solo competition at the Classic TT, Birchall will be surrounded by some of road racing’s biggest names, including Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison and John McGuinness. 

Birchall is expected to compete in the Historic Junior Class in August’s Classic TT.

One of the heavy favourites for victory at next month’s event will be Harrison, after the Honda Racing UK rider won both the Superbike and Senior Isle of Man TT races in June. 

Harrison has since continued his brilliant form by completing a Superbike quadruple at this month’s Southern 100.

Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

Also on the entry list for this year’s Classic TT is Davey Tod, who has been out of action since suffering injuries in a crash at the Daytona 200 in March.

The 2025 TT winner missed both the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT after being declared unfit.

Before the Classic TT, Todd is in the running to make his racing return at next weekend’s Armoy road race in Northern Ireland.

After missing the 2026 TT due to injuries suffered at the 2025 event, Michael Rutter is also expected to be back in action at the Classic TT.

Tags:

Road Racing
John McGuinness
Dean Harrison
Honda

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