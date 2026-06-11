John McGuinness reveals how Dean Harrison "hammered everyone" at Isle of Man TT

While John McGuinness produced one of his best Isle of Man TT displays during the 2026 Superbike race, the Honda Racing UK rider said team-mate Dean Harrison “hammered everyone” in the ‘big-bike’ classes.

This came after Harrison dominated the full-length Superbike TT and the Senior race, prior to the blue ribbon event being declared a result following one lap.

The Senior race was red-flagged on lap two when Erno Kostamo crashed at the 11th Milestone. At that stage, Harrison had already built a lead of over 15 seconds to Peter Hickman shortly after the first lap was completed.

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT © Isle of Man TT

Speaking after the Senior TT race last Friday, McGuinness said: “Dean [Harrison] was strong last year in winning those two superstock races on the Fireblade, he knows what he wants from a motorbike, we worked out what to ask for and Honda delivered.

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“It’s so unique racing the TT and we all want exotica here but Dean is a realist, he knew what he wanted and asked for this hybrid superbike to be built.

“It shows just how good the stock bike is for him to have done what he’s done this week.

“I’m proud to be part of this jigsaw and super happy to be in this fantastically solid team.

“All the guys here on the spanners want to be here, we’ve been in each other’s pocket for two weeks and we still get on.”

Now 54 years of age, McGuinness produced one of his better displays at the TT after setting his fastest ever six-lap race time during the Superbike TT, culminating in an impressive fifth-place finish.

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John McGuinness, 2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

McGuinness managed to outpace the likes of Ian Hutchinson, Jamie Coward, and Nathan Harrison, after setting an average speed of 129.497mph over the six laps.

Speaking about the support he received, McGuinness added: “The support we’ve had has been amazing too, from sponsors, friends of the team and from fans.

“We’ve all chipped in but it’s important to remember who is holding the handlebars and at the end of the day, Dean hammered everyone.

“I backed him up on the amazing RS250 ’96 replica bike, had amazing feedback from everybody and the fans clapped at me like I was winning.

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Special 30th anniversary John McGuinness livery © Isle of Man TT

“Nobody has ever been clapped to a fifth place in a TT like I was this week.

“I wore a replica of my old kit, rode a mint superbike that looked like the first bike I raced here, everyone enjoyed some sunshine and the icing on the cake was seeing Dean win.”