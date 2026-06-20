Isle of Man TT superstar Peter Hickman set for road racing career first

Isle of Man TT superstar Peter Hickman will make his debut at the Southern 100 road races on the island in July in the Superbike and Supersport class.

The Englishman’s 2026 season has opened up significantly following the announcement that he and Davey Todd’s 8TEN Racing team was pausing its British Superbike campaign.

Both riders are still recovering from serious incidents over the past year, with Todd ruled out of the North West 200 and the TT following a crash at the Daytona 200 at the start of 2026.

Peter Hickman, 2026 North West 200. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200. © Pacemaker Press

Hickman has struggled in BSB as he continues to battle nerve damage from a TT crash last year, though still scored four podiums at the TT in 2026.

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He will return to the Isle of Man on 6-9 July for the Southern 100, marking his debut at the event on the Billown circuit.

Hickman will campaign his 8TEN Racing BMW in the Superbike class and his Swan Triumph in the Supersport category.

Southern 100 chairman George Peach said: “We are absolutely delighted that Peter has chosen to make his Southern 100 debut this year.

“Peter is one of the biggest names in road racing and his achievements speak for themselves.

“The Southern 100 has always attracted the very best riders, and we know that fans will be excited to see Peter tackle the unique challenge of the Motor Isle Billown Course for the first time.

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“The Southern 100 prides itself on delivering close, competitive racing and we’re looking forward to welcoming Peter to Castletown and seeing him become part of Southern 100 history.”

Hickman added: “I’m really excited to be competing in my first ever Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Southern 100 Road Races and learning the Motor Isle Billown Course.

Peter Hickman, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

“The longer the season goes on, the fitter and stronger I’m feeling.

“The Monster Energy BMW Motorrad by 8TEN Racing BMW M1000RR was performing really well at the TT, so I’m looking forward to riding that again.

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“I am sure the Swan Racing by PHR Performance Supersport bike will be great fun around the fast and flowing 4.25-mile course.”

Hickman will join the likes of fellow TT Superstars Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop at the Southern 100 this year.

Harrison won two races at the TT in 2026, including the red-flagged Senior TT, while Dunlop added three wins to his career haul of 36.