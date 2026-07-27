Peter Hickman confirms 2026 Classic TT plans with iconic British bike

Peter Hickman is due to race for the WizNorton team aboard its WRS 588cc Rotary machine.

Peter Hickman. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Peter Hickman. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

The 2026 Classic TT is set to feature Peter Hickman aboard the WizNorton WRS 588cc Rotary motorcycle for the first time.

Hickman didn’t race the Classic TT when it returned to the road racing calendar in 2025, so the 2026 edition will be the first to feature the 14-time TT winner since 2019.

2026 will also be Hickman’s first time on the iconic rotary-engined Norton, a bike that has particular meaning to him because of his father’s past with the English brand, Dave Hickman having ridden for the factory team during his own racing career.

Norton WRS 588cc Rotary. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Norton WRS 588cc Rotary. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

“I've been lucky enough to ride some incredible bikes over the years, but this one's a bit different,” said Hickman.

“The Norton Rotary is one of those bikes that every TT fan knows; it's impossible not to appreciate what it means to the history of the event. It's even more special because of my Dad's involvement with the original project.

​”The guys at WizNorton have put a huge amount of work into the bike over the years and it's a privilege to be able to ride it. 

“The Classic TT is all about celebrating these incredible machines. I'm looking forward to getting out on the Mountain Course and seeing what we can do.”

WizNorton Racing’s Andy Wilson added: “To have the fastest rider ever to lap the TT Course on our bike is an honour in itself and for Peter [Hickman] to have such a close personal connection to the Norton Rotary story makes it even more special.

​”Over the last 12 years we've continuously developed the bike, and that progress has accelerated significantly in recent seasons thanks to the input of Josh Brookes, Shaun Anderson and Michael Dunlop.

​”Preparing a Norton Rotary to tackle four laps of the Mountain Course is never the easy option, but we're confident the current specification is the best it's ever been.

​”Peter is an exceptional rider and, combined with Dave’s knowledge, we’re confident we can surprise one or two people.”

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Road Racing
Peter Hickman confirms 2026 Classic TT plans with iconic British bike
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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