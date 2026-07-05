Skerries 100 road races cancelled after fatal crash

The Skerries 100 road races in County Dublin have been abandoned after a fatal crash today (5 July).

The incident happened during the second race in Sunday’s schedule, the Junior Support race, according to the Belfast News Letter.

It’s a crash which follows a fatal incident at the Tandragee 100 on Friday in the Senior Support race there, in which James Walsh was killed. Walsh had previously won the Junior Support race at Tandragee.

A statement from the race organisers confirmed that further information on the incident will be provided after the rider’s next of kin have been informed.

“The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, organisers of the Skerries 100, regret to announce, a competitor has sadly passed away following a tragic accident that occurred during a Race which took place today,” the statement from the event organisers reads.

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“Further information will be released as soon as next of kin has been informed.”

This year’s edition of the Skerries 100 was the first for four years for the Irish event; insurance issues had prevented road racing from taking place in the Republic of Ireland from 2022.

This year’s was also the event’s 80th anniversary edition.

36-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop had turned up for the Skerries 100 road races and was victorious in the first race of the schedule, the Open Superbike race. Dunlop beat Michael Sweeney and Brian McCormack who completed the podium in what turned out to be the only race to be completed at this year’s Skerries 100.