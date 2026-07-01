Injured Isle of Man TT racer reveals vision problems after serious crash

Injured Isle of Man TT racer Erno Kostamo says his “recovery has gotten off to a good start” but has revealed he is battling vision issues after a “severe blow to my head”.

The Finnish racer crashed at the 11th Milestone during the Senior TT last month, bringing out the red flags.

The race had only completed one lap and was due to be rescheduled for the following day, though it couldn’t run due to poor weather.

Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

A result was declared after one lap, with Dean Harrison crowned the winner.

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Kostamo had two major operations in the immediate aftermath of the TT on his legs, but will require a third on his left thigh this month.

He has also revealed that he is having vision problems in his right eye, and it’s unclear at this stage whether or not his sight will return to normal.

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In a post on his Instagram page, Kostamo said: “I’m finally back home, and my recovery here has gotten off to a good start.

“The third surgery on my left thigh is scheduled for the end of July, but before that I’ll already be starting to rebuild strength in my legs, one small step at a time.

“Unfortunately, I also suffered a severe blow to my head in the fall, which has caused vision problems in my right eye.

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“At this stage, it’s still too early to know whether there will be any permanent damage or if my vision will gradually recover over time.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has helped me and offered their support.

“One day at a time, getting stronger and moving in the right direction!”

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Last week, Sidecar racer Maria Costello - who was paralysed in a crash during practice week - issued an update on her recovery.

She thanks everyone for their support as she begins her “new journey”.

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The GoFundMe set up following her crash has now raised almost £290,000.

In the wake of her incident and that of the Crowe brothers during practice week, the Sidecar class was suspended from the 2026 meeting.

A full review into the sustainability of the Sidecar class long-term is now being carried out by the TT, with a report on this due by the end of July.