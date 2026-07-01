Injured Isle of Man TT racer reveals vision problems after serious crash

Erno Kostamo has returned home after his Isle of Man TT crash but is battling vision problems

2026 Isle of Man TT
2026 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT
Add as a preferred source

Injured Isle of Man TT racer Erno Kostamo says his “recovery has gotten off to a good start” but has revealed he is battling vision issues after a “severe blow to my head”.

The Finnish racer crashed at the 11th Milestone during the Senior TT last month, bringing out the red flags.

The race had only completed one lap and was due to be rescheduled for the following day, though it couldn’t run due to poor weather.

Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

A result was declared after one lap, with Dean Harrison crowned the winner.

Kostamo had two major operations in the immediate aftermath of the TT on his legs, but will require a third on his left thigh this month.

He has also revealed that he is having vision problems in his right eye, and it’s unclear at this stage whether or not his sight will return to normal.

In a post on his Instagram page, Kostamo said: “I’m finally back home, and my recovery here has gotten off to a good start.

“The third surgery on my left thigh is scheduled for the end of July, but before that I’ll already be starting to rebuild strength in my legs, one small step at a time.

“Unfortunately, I also suffered a severe blow to my head in the fall, which has caused vision problems in my right eye.

“At this stage, it’s still too early to know whether there will be any permanent damage or if my vision will gradually recover over time.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has helped me and offered their support.

“One day at a time, getting stronger and moving in the right direction!”

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Last week, Sidecar racer Maria Costello - who was paralysed in a crash during practice week - issued an update on her recovery.

She thanks everyone for their support as she begins her “new journey”.

The GoFundMe set up following her crash has now raised almost £290,000.

In the wake of her incident and that of the Crowe brothers during practice week, the Sidecar class was suspended from the 2026 meeting.

A full review into the sustainability of the Sidecar class long-term is now being carried out by the TT, with a report on this due by the end of July.

In this article

Injured Isle of Man TT racer reveals vision problems after serious crash
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Latest News

RR News
Injured Isle of Man TT racer reveals vision problems after serious crash
5m ago
2026 Isle of Man TT
RR News
Isle of Man TT star set to miss major road race as injury-hit season continues
16h ago
Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT.
RR News
Michael Dunlop matches special Irish road racing win tally with latest success
29/06/26
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike
RR News
Isle of Man TT racer gives update on “new journey” after crash that paralysed them
25/06/26
Maria Costello, 2019 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR News
Isle of Man TT superstar Peter Hickman set for road racing career first
20/06/26
Peter Hickman, Isle of Man TT 2026, Superbike

More News

BSB News
Peter Hickman and 8TEN Racing withdraw from 2026 BSB championship
16/06/26
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
RR News
John McGuinness reveals how Dean Harrison "hammered everyone" at Isle of Man TT
11/06/26
Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT
RR News
2026 Isle of Man TT top cash earners revealed
11/06/26
Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison, Peter Hickman, Ricky Carmichael on 2026 Isle of Man TT Supersport Race 1 podium. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR News
Isle of Man TT launches Sidecar review after 2026 class suspension
11/06/26
Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
RR News
“The career’s been good” - Michael Dunlop reflects on Isle of Man TT success
10/06/26
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT.