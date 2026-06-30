Isle of Man TT star set to miss major road race as injury-hit season continues

Davey Todd will miss next week’s Southern 100 in what continues to be a frustrating 2026 season for the TT star

Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT.
Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT
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Isle of Man TT star Davey Todd has confirmed he will miss next week’s Southern 100 road races, which will feature a star-studded line-up in his absence. 

Todd’s 2026 campaign has been a disaster after picking up numerous injuries during a crash at the Daytona 200 in March. 

Despite his best efforts to make a quick return at the North West 200, the three-time TT winner was ultimately ruled out prior to the event, despite being in attendance. 

Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

Todd then missed the 2026 Isle of Man TT, meaning he has not raced in any of the major races since his injury.

A multiple race winner at last year’s Southern 100, Todd said this on social media about missing this year’s event: “Gutted I won't be lining up there this year. I’ve been working hard to be back racing as soon as possible but we’re just not quite there yet.”

The Daytona 200 was a bruising one for the 8TEN Racing team, as Todd’s team-mate Peter Hickman also suffered a nasty crash.

Peter Hickman, Isle of Man TT 2025
Peter Hickman, Isle of Man TT 2025
© Isle of Man TT

However, Hickman recovered from his injuries a lot sooner, allowing him to compete at the 2026 Isle of Man TT.

Hickman finished on the podium in four out of the five races that were completed (Senior TT was declared a result after just one full lap) including twice in the Supersport class. 

The 14-time TT winner is one of several major names that will be contesting the 2026 Southern 100, which will also be his event debut. Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison will also be competing at the Isle of Man's 4.25-mile Billown Course, following their impressive performances at the TT.

The 2026 Southern 100 will take place on July 6-9.

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